Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 10:15 pm 08/10/2017 10:15pm
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner dh 4 0 0 0 J.Btsta dh 3 2 1 1
A.Hicks lf 5 0 0 0 R.Mrtin c 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 3 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 1
Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 3 0 1 0 Pearce lf 4 1 1 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 0 1 0 Carrera rf 2 1 1 0
Ellsbry cf 3 0 0 0 Goins ss 2 0 0 1
Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 1
Trreyes 2b 2 0 0 0 Rfsnydr 2b 3 0 0 0
Headley ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 27 4 5 4
New York 000 000 000—0
Toronto 011 100 10x—4

E_S.Gray (3). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 11, Toronto 4. 2B_Judge (14), Gregorius (18), Cooper (5), Carrera (7). HR_J.Bautista (19). SB_J.Bautista (6). CS_Goins (1). S_Carrera (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Gray L,6-7 6 4 3 2 4 6
Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 3
Toronto
Estrada W,5-7 7 5 0 0 3 6
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 1
Osuna 1 0 0 0 2 3

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:55. A_43,212 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News MLB News National News Sports World News
