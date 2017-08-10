Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0

|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|A.Hicks lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pearce lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carrera rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goins ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Trreyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Headley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|27
|4
|5
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|Toronto
|011
|100
|10x—4
E_S.Gray (3). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 11, Toronto 4. 2B_Judge (14), Gregorius (18), Cooper (5), Carrera (7). HR_J.Bautista (19). SB_J.Bautista (6). CS_Goins (1). S_Carrera (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Gray L,6-7
|6
|4
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Shreve
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Toronto
|Estrada W,5-7
|7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Tepera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:55. A_43,212 (49,282).
