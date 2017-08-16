Blue Jays 3, Rays 2

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Mller 2b 4 0 1 1 J.Btsta rf 4 0 1 1 Duda dh 3 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 2 0 Sza Jr. ph-dh 1 0 0 1 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0 Pearce lf 4 2 2 1 Dan.Rbr ss 3 0 0 0 Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 Dckrson lf 4 0 2 0 Goins ss 3 0 1 1 Bourjos cf 4 0 0 0 Rfsnydr 2b 0 0 0 0 M.Smith rf 3 2 2 0 Barney 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Sucre c 3 0 1 0 R.Lopez c 2 1 0 0 Hchvrra pr-ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 29 3 7 3

Tampa Bay 000 010 100—2 Toronto 001 101 00x—3

DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Duda (24), Dickerson (28), M.Smith (7), J.Bautista (21), Pearce (11), Pillar (28). HR_Pearce (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Faria L,5-4 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 3 Jennings 1 1 0 0 0 2 Romo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Toronto Stroman W,11-6 6 1-3 6 2 2 3 7 Loup 0 0 0 0 1 0 Leone H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Tepera H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1 Osuna S,31-38 1 1 0 0 0 1

Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Faria (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:10. A_36,784 (49,282).

