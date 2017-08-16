501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays 3, Rays 2

Blue Jays 3, Rays 2

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 10:28 pm 08/16/2017 10:28pm
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Mller 2b 4 0 1 1 J.Btsta rf 4 0 1 1
Duda dh 3 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 2 0
Sza Jr. ph-dh 1 0 0 1 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0
Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0 Pearce lf 4 2 2 1
Dan.Rbr ss 3 0 0 0 Carrera lf 0 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0
Dckrson lf 4 0 2 0 Goins ss 3 0 1 1
Bourjos cf 4 0 0 0 Rfsnydr 2b 0 0 0 0
M.Smith rf 3 2 2 0 Barney 2b-ss 3 0 0 0
Sucre c 3 0 1 0 R.Lopez c 2 1 0 0
Hchvrra pr-ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 29 3 7 3
Tampa Bay 000 010 100—2
Toronto 001 101 00x—3

DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Duda (24), Dickerson (28), M.Smith (7), J.Bautista (21), Pearce (11), Pillar (28). HR_Pearce (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Faria L,5-4 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 3
Jennings 1 1 0 0 0 2
Romo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stroman W,11-6 6 1-3 6 2 2 3 7
Loup 0 0 0 0 1 0
Leone H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,31-38 1 1 0 0 0 1

Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Faria (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:10. A_36,784 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

