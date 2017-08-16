Blue Jays 3, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Mller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Duda dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Sza Jr. ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Dan.Rbr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carrera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dckrson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bourjos cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Barney 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Lopez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hchvrra pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|100—2
|Toronto
|001
|101
|00x—3
DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Duda (24), Dickerson (28), M.Smith (7), J.Bautista (21), Pearce (11), Pillar (28). HR_Pearce (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Faria L,5-4
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Jennings
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Stroman W,11-6
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Loup
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Leone H,7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera H,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osuna S,31-38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Faria (Donaldson).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:10. A_36,784 (49,282).
