Blue Jays 3, Rays 2

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 10:28 pm 08/16/2017 10:28pm
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Miller 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .197
Duda dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .245
a-Souza Jr. ph-dh 1 0 0 1 1 1 .261
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Morrison 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .247
Robertson ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Ramos c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286
Bourjos cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Smith rf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .276
Sucre c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255
1-Hechavarria pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Totals 34 2 7 2 4 10
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .214
Donaldson 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .267
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Pearce lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .269
Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Goins ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .218
Refsnyder 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Barney 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Lopez c 2 1 0 0 1 2 .063
Totals 29 3 7 3 2 6
Tampa Bay 000 010 100—2 7 0
Toronto 001 101 00x—3 7 0

a-walked for Duda in the 7th.

1-ran for Sucre in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Duda (24), Dickerson (28), Smith (7), Bautista (21), Pearce (11), Pillar (28). HR_Pearce (12), off Faria. RBIs_Miller (27), Souza Jr. (72), Bautista (53), Pearce (35), Goins (45).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Longoria 2, Morrison 2, Bourjos); Toronto 3 (Morales 2, Goins). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Sucre, Miller, Pillar. GIDP_Smoak.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Morrison, Longoria).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Faria, L, 5-4 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 3 98 3.32
Jennings 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 3.99
Romo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.85
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, W, 11-6 6 1-3 6 2 2 3 7 108 2.99
Loup 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 4.47
Leone, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.52
Tepera, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.23
Osuna, S, 31-38 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.18

Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 1-1, Loup 3-1, Leone 3-0. HBP_Faria (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:10. A_36,784 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

