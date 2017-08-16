Blue Jays 3, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.197
|Duda dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|a-Souza Jr. ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Morrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Robertson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Ramos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Bourjos cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Smith rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|1-Hechavarria pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|4
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Pearce lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Carrera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Refsnyder 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Barney 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Lopez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.063
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|2
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|100—2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|001
|101
|00x—3
|7
|0
a-walked for Duda in the 7th.
1-ran for Sucre in the 7th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Duda (24), Dickerson (28), Smith (7), Bautista (21), Pearce (11), Pillar (28). HR_Pearce (12), off Faria. RBIs_Miller (27), Souza Jr. (72), Bautista (53), Pearce (35), Goins (45).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Longoria 2, Morrison 2, Bourjos); Toronto 3 (Morales 2, Goins). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Sucre, Miller, Pillar. GIDP_Smoak.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Morrison, Longoria).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faria, L, 5-4
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|98
|3.32
|Jennings
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.99
|Romo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.85
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 11-6
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|7
|108
|2.99
|Loup
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4.47
|Leone, H, 7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.52
|Tepera, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.23
|Osuna, S, 31-38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.18
Loup pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 1-1, Loup 3-1, Leone 3-0. HBP_Faria (Donaldson).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:10. A_36,784 (49,282).
