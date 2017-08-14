501.5
Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 10:14 pm 08/14/2017 10:14pm
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Duda 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .245
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Morrison dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .196
Ramos c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .175
Bourjos cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233
b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Robertson ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Totals 31 1 4 1 4 4
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .213
Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .258
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Pearce lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265
1-Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Goins ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Lopez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Refsnyder 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .177
a-Aoki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Barney 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Totals 29 2 5 2 4 4
Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1 4 0
Toronto 200 000 00x—2 5 0

a-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Bourjos in the 9th.

1-ran for Pearce in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Donaldson (15). 3B_Pearce (1). HR_Ramos (4), off Tepesch; Donaldson (17), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Ramos (14), Donaldson 2 (47).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Dickerson 2, Longoria, Morrison); Toronto 4 (Bautista, Morales, Goins 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Toronto 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lopez, Smoak.

DP_Toronto 1 ().

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 6-6 6 3 2 2 3 4 110 4.30
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.06
Boxberger 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 2.76
Jennings 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.07
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tepesch, W, 1-2 6 4 1 1 3 0 96 5.25
Loup, H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 25 4.47
Osuna, S, 30-37 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.24

Tepesch pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 2-0, Loup 2-0, Osuna 1-0. HBP_Tepesch 2 (Robertson,Bourjos).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:54. A_32,151 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

