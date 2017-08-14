Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Duda 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .245 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Morrison dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .196 Ramos c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .175 Bourjos cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233 b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Robertson ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Totals 31 1 4 1 4 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bautista rf 1 1 0 0 3 0 .213 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .258 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Pearce lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 1-Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Goins ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Lopez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Refsnyder 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .177 a-Aoki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Barney 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 29 2 5 2 4 4

Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1 4 0 Toronto 200 000 00x—2 5 0

a-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Bourjos in the 9th.

1-ran for Pearce in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Donaldson (15). 3B_Pearce (1). HR_Ramos (4), off Tepesch; Donaldson (17), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Ramos (14), Donaldson 2 (47).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Dickerson 2, Longoria, Morrison); Toronto 4 (Bautista, Morales, Goins 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Toronto 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lopez, Smoak.

DP_Toronto 1 ().

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, L, 6-6 6 3 2 2 3 4 110 4.30 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.06 Boxberger 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 2.76 Jennings 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.07 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tepesch, W, 1-2 6 4 1 1 3 0 96 5.25 Loup, H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 25 4.47 Osuna, S, 30-37 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.24

Tepesch pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 2-0, Loup 2-0, Osuna 1-0. HBP_Tepesch 2 (Robertson,Bourjos).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:54. A_32,151 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.