Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Morrison dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.175
|Bourjos cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Robertson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.213
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Pearce lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Carrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Goins ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Lopez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Refsnyder 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|a-Aoki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Barney 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|4
|4
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Toronto
|200
|000
|00x—2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Bourjos in the 9th.
1-ran for Pearce in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Donaldson (15). 3B_Pearce (1). HR_Ramos (4), off Tepesch; Donaldson (17), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Ramos (14), Donaldson 2 (47).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Dickerson 2, Longoria, Morrison); Toronto 4 (Bautista, Morales, Goins 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Toronto 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Lopez, Smoak.
DP_Toronto 1 ().
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 6-6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|110
|4.30
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.06
|Boxberger
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.76
|Jennings
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.07
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tepesch, W, 1-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|96
|5.25
|Loup, H, 4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|4.47
|Osuna, S, 30-37
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.24
Tepesch pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jennings 2-0, Loup 2-0, Osuna 1-0. HBP_Tepesch 2 (Robertson,Bourjos).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:54. A_32,151 (49,282).
