Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 10:14 pm 08/14/2017 10:14pm
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dckrson lf 5 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 1 1 0 0
Duda 1b 4 0 2 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 2
Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
Mrrison dh 4 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0
Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Pearce lf 3 0 1 0
B.Mller 2b 3 0 0 0 Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 3 1 1 1 Goins ss 4 0 0 0
Bourjos cf 2 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0
M.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 R.Lopez c 3 0 0 0
Dan.Rbr ss 2 0 0 0 Rfsnydr 2b 2 0 1 0
Aoki ph 1 0 0 0
Barney 2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 29 2 5 2
Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1
Toronto 200 000 00x—2

LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Donaldson (15). 3B_Pearce (1). HR_W.Ramos (4), Donaldson (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Odorizzi L,6-6 6 3 2 2 3 4
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Boxberger 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Jennings 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Tepesch W,1-2 6 4 1 1 3 0
Loup H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Osuna S,30-37 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Tepesch pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Tepesch (Robertson), by Tepesch (Bourjos).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:54. A_32,151 (49,282).

