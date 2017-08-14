Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Dckrson lf 5 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 1 1 0 0 Duda 1b 4 0 2 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 2 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Mrrison dh 4 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Pearce lf 3 0 1 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 0 0 Carrera pr-lf 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 1 1 1 Goins ss 4 0 0 0 Bourjos cf 2 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 M.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 R.Lopez c 3 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr ss 2 0 0 0 Rfsnydr 2b 2 0 1 0 Aoki ph 1 0 0 0 Barney 2b 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 29 2 5 2

Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1 Toronto 200 000 00x—2

LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Donaldson (15). 3B_Pearce (1). HR_W.Ramos (4), Donaldson (17).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Odorizzi L,6-6 6 3 2 2 3 4 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 0 Boxberger 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Jennings 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Tepesch W,1-2 6 4 1 1 3 0 Loup H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Osuna S,30-37 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Tepesch pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Tepesch (Robertson), by Tepesch (Bourjos).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:54. A_32,151 (49,282).

