Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dckrson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrison dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carrera pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Goins ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bourjos cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Lopez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aoki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barney 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000—1
|Toronto
|200
|000
|00x—2
LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Donaldson (15). 3B_Pearce (1). HR_W.Ramos (4), Donaldson (17).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Odorizzi L,6-6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boxberger
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jennings
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Tepesch W,1-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Loup H,4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Osuna S,30-37
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Tepesch pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Tepesch (Robertson), by Tepesch (Bourjos).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:54. A_32,151 (49,282).
