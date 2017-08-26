Blackmon homers in 9th to break tie, Rockies hold off Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Arodys Vizcaino and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Saturday night.

D.J. LeMahieu added two solo homers and Trevor Story had a two-run double as the Rockies improved to 6-12 since Aug. 6. Colorado began the day with a 3 1/2-game lead for the second NL wild-card spot, but they had lost 24 of 31 on the road.

Blackmon showed no aftereffects from leaving Friday’s game early with a left hamstring cramp. He ran the bases and played the field with no apparent issues before facing Vizcanio with no out.

Vizcaino (3-3), who had a 1.42 ERA in his last 41 games, was not in a save situation, but the Atlanta closer allowed three runs and three hits and failed to record an out. He was pulled after LeMahieu’s sixth homer made it 7-4.

Pat Neshek (4-3) pitched a perfect eighth to get the win. Rockies closer Greg Holland was pulled in the ninth after giving up Matt Adams’ pinch-hit, two-run homer and Ender Inciarte’s single, but Jake McGee earned his second save in five chances when Brandon Phillips grounded into a double play.

The Rockies took a 4-2 lead in the fifth when LeMahieu homered and Story doubled to chase Braves starter Sean Newcomb.

Newcomb gave up four runs, seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander has a 5.76 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland allowed four runs, 10 hits, one walk and struck out five in six innings.

Atlanta went up 2-1 in the third on Brandon Phillips’ RBI single and Freddie Freeman’s sacrifice fly. The Rockies led 1-0 in the second on Pat Valaika’s RBI single.

GOOD BUZZ

Ozzie Albies went 3 for 4, flashed exceptional speed on a triple that easily beat the cutoff throw in the fourth. His RBI double in the sixth cut the lead to 4-3. Dansby Swanson, who went 2 for 3 with a walk, singled in the second run of the inning to make it 4-all.

INJURY REPORT

Rockies: INF-OF Ian Desmond, on the disabled for the second time this year with a strained right calf, is rehabbing at Albuquerque and will be re-evaluated Sunday. Black indicated he could return to the lineup Monday at home against Detroit.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said INF Johan Camargo (right knee bruise) and 3B Adonis Garcia (finger surgery) are at least a week away from returning to the majors.

TAKE A BREAK

Black said RHP Jeff Hoffman is getting shut down until next week after struggling in his first start since getting demoted to Triple-A Albuquerque last week. Hoffman, who lasted just two-thirds of an inning and gave up six runs, will not pitch for five or six days and then will pitch just one inning in his next appearance, after which he will rejoin Albuquerque’s rotation. In 16 starts and one relief appearance with Colorado, Hoffman went 6-5 with a 5.30 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (5-3, 4.54 ERA) will make his 14th start. He beat the Braves on Aug. 16 in Denver, but he’s 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA in eight road starts.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-9, 4.95 ERA) will make his 25th start and is 1-4 with a 10.64 ERA in his last five starts. He is 0-3 with a 5.87 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

