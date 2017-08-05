Benintendi, Bradley homer and Red Sox beat White Sox 4-1

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit two-run homers, and Drew Pomeranz won a career-best fifth straight decision on Saturday night to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1.

Pomeranz (11-4) gave up Tim Anderson’s homer on the second pitch of the game, but didn’t allow another run before leaving with a 4-1 lead with one out in the seventh. Since starting the season 3-3, Pomeranz has lost just once in 15 starts.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 26th save as the AL East-leading Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games.

James Shields (2-4) took the loss for the White Sox, who have dropped five straight games and 22 of their last 26.

Pomeranz held Chicago to seven hits and a walk while striking out eight and lowering his ERA to 3.36. Anderson smacked a 1-0 pitch out to left-center, but Benintendi made it 2-1 in the bottom half of the first.

Mitch Moreland, who homered in the bottom of the 11th for the game-winner on Friday night, doubled with one out in the second. Bradley followed one out later with a shot over the bullpens in right field to make it 4-1.

Shields was charged with four runs — three earned — five hits and an intentional walk, striking out six in six innings. He is 1-4 with a 7.63 ERA since spending two months on the disabled list with a strained muscle in his back.

DOUBLED UP

Alen Hanson was doubled off first base to end the seventh inning on Anderson’s short line drive to right field. Mookie Betts caught the ball while running in, and Hanson was too far off first to get back in time.

OLD FRIENDS

Roger Clemens, who won three Cy Young Awards and as many games (192) in a Boston uniform as Young himself, visited the ballpark. He spent time in the broadcast booth talking about the importance of the Jimmy Fund.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Matt Davidson is day-to-day with bruised right wrist. … OF Avisall Garcia (sprained right thumb) has begun swinging a bat without problems.

Red Sox: DH Hanley Ramirez has soreness in both sides. “I can’t tell you how long it’ll be. At this point I don’t see it being a DL,” manager John Farrell said. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee) is on schedule to return Tuesday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-9) tries to avoid a fifth straight loss.

Red Sox: RHP Doug Fister (1-5) looks for his second straight win.

