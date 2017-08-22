501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Beltre homers, Hamels pitches…

Beltre homers, Hamels pitches Rangers to 5-3 win over Angels

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 1:32 am 08/22/2017 01:32am
Share
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adrian Beltre hit a three-run homer and Cole Hamels pitched seven effective innings as the Texas Rangers cooled off the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-3 victory Monday night.

The loss dropped the Angels, who had won nine of 11, a half-game back of Minnesota in the race for the second AL wild card.

Hamels (9-1) allowed two runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter, striking out three. Alex Claudio got four outs to earn his seventh save, despite giving up an RBI single to Mike Trout in the ninth.

In his fourth start since a three-month stint on the disabled list due to an oblique strain, Tyler Skaggs (1-4) was charged with five runs — four earned — in 5 1/3 innings. Ha gave up four hits, walked one and hit two batters with pitches.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?