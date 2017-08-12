BC-BBN–STAX03

501.5
By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 1:28 am 08/12/2017 01:28am
MAJOR LEAGUE BATTING
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
TEAM BATTING
AB R H HR RBI ©Avg
Washington 3932 617 1081 169 602 .275
Colorado 3949 600 1081 136 576 .274
Miami 3914 532 1032 138 509 .264
Atlanta 3899 513 1012 118 491 .260
St. Louis 3919 541 1012 136 515 .258
Los Angeles 3853 586 993 167 550 .258
Cincinnati 3961 543 1010 163 523 .255
Arizona 3947 571 1006 147 547 .255
Milwaukee 4019 542 1005 167 516 .250
New York 3871 535 966 171 517 .250
Philadelphia 3866 451 960 114 429 .248
Chicago 3855 538 952 162 512 .247
Pittsburgh 3934 492 969 110 463 .246
San Francisco 4012 465 988 92 448 .246
San Diego 3821 440 897 144 426 .235
INDIVIDUAL BATTING
AB R H HR RBI ©Avg
Ju.Turner LAD 314 54 109 15 50 .347
Blackmon Col 466 103 155 27 74 .333
D.Murphy Was 398 73 131 19 76 .329
Harper Was 401 92 131 29 87 .327
Posey SF 361 50 116 12 51 .321
Goldschmidt Ari 410 88 130 27 91 .317
Votto Cin 402 80 127 31 83 .316
Arenado Col 447 74 141 26 100 .315
LeMahieu Col 425 68 133 4 49 .313
C.Taylor LAD 349 65 107 16 55 .307
Zimmerman Was 381 68 117 26 81 .307
Ozuna Mia 435 64 133 26 87 .306
Seager LAD 399 72 122 19 55 .306
D.Peralta Ari 375 62 113 11 39 .301
Rendon Was 360 59 108 21 74 .300
Inciarte Atl 479 72 142 8 40 .297
Realmuto Mia 365 50 108 13 46 .296
Gordon Mia 456 75 134 1 24 .294
C.Hernandez Phi 331 58 97 7 21 .293
Shaw Mil 392 62 114 24 75 .291
Kemp Atl 348 40 101 14 48 .290
Conforto NYM 332 68 96 25 62 .289
McCutchen Pit 409 73 118 23 71 .289
Herrera Phi 424 51 121 12 45 .285
Bryant ChC 394 73 112 20 49 .284
Arcia Mil 392 46 111 11 39 .283
Bra.Phillips Atl 393 54 111 8 41 .282
Yelich Mia 418 72 117 13 58 .280
Harrison Pit 410 52 114 12 38 .278
Markakis Atl 418 54 116 6 54 .278
Molina StL 374 47 104 14 54 .278
Mar.Reynolds Col 389 65 108 23 74 .278
Stanton Mia 419 85 116 40 86 .277
Contreras ChC 339 46 93 21 70 .274
Do.Santana Mil 390 63 107 18 59 .274
Gyorko StL 355 43 96 15 56 .270
Span SF 350 48 94 7 24 .269
Bellinger LAD 355 66 95 33 78 .268
Owings Ari 362 41 97 12 51 .268
Panik SF 386 41 102 6 37 .264
Duvall Cin 434 58 114 25 77 .263
H.Perez Mil 350 38 92 12 40 .263
Cabrera NYM 324 49 85 9 34 .262
Suarez Cin 389 62 102 20 59 .262
Peraza Cin 394 35 103 4 30 .261
Rizzo ChC 410 66 107 26 71 .261
Lamb Ari 397 66 103 25 90 .259
Puig LAD 361 53 93 21 55 .258
Bruce NYM 406 61 104 29 75 .256
Galvis Phi 429 47 110 11 48 .256
Bell Pit 394 56 100 20 63 .254
Carpenter StL 379 66 96 15 56 .253
Mercer Pit 382 41 96 10 45 .251
Pence SF 350 37 88 10 50 .251
Hamilton Cin 454 73 113 3 30 .249
Joseph Phi 392 41 97 16 56 .247
Thames Mil 362 67 89 26 50 .246
Belt SF 382 63 92 18 51 .241
Myers SD 415 57 99 23 56 .239
Renfroe SD 385 45 90 20 45 .234
Crawford SF 363 42 84 9 57 .231
C.Gonzalez Col 341 45 78 7 32 .229
Franco Phi 422 43 96 17 59 .228
Schebler Cin 347 45 79 23 45 .228
Story Col 337 45 75 15 49 .223
Villar Mil 338 40 75 9 35 .222
Granderson NYM 321 53 71 16 44 .221
Reyes NYM 373 46 82 9 39 .220
Swanson Atl 332 36 69 6 35 .208

