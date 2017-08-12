BC-BBN–STAX03
|MAJOR LEAGUE BATTING
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|TEAM BATTING
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|©Avg
|
|Washington
|3932
|617
|1081
|169
|602
|.275
|Colorado
|3949
|600
|1081
|136
|576
|.274
|Miami
|3914
|532
|1032
|138
|509
|.264
|Atlanta
|3899
|513
|1012
|118
|491
|.260
|St. Louis
|3919
|541
|1012
|136
|515
|.258
|Los Angeles
|3853
|586
|993
|167
|550
|.258
|Cincinnati
|3961
|543
|1010
|163
|523
|.255
|Arizona
|3947
|571
|1006
|147
|547
|.255
|Milwaukee
|4019
|542
|1005
|167
|516
|.250
|New York
|3871
|535
|966
|171
|517
|.250
|Philadelphia
|3866
|451
|960
|114
|429
|.248
|Chicago
|3855
|538
|952
|162
|512
|.247
|Pittsburgh
|3934
|492
|969
|110
|463
|.246
|San Francisco
|4012
|465
|988
|92
|448
|.246
|San Diego
|3821
|440
|897
|144
|426
|.235
|INDIVIDUAL BATTING
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|©Avg
|Ju.Turner LAD
|314
|54
|109
|15
|50
|.347
|Blackmon Col
|466
|103
|155
|27
|74
|.333
|D.Murphy Was
|398
|73
|131
|19
|76
|.329
|Harper Was
|401
|92
|131
|29
|87
|.327
|Posey SF
|361
|50
|116
|12
|51
|.321
|Goldschmidt Ari
|410
|88
|130
|27
|91
|.317
|Votto Cin
|402
|80
|127
|31
|83
|.316
|Arenado Col
|447
|74
|141
|26
|100
|.315
|LeMahieu Col
|425
|68
|133
|4
|49
|.313
|C.Taylor LAD
|349
|65
|107
|16
|55
|.307
|Zimmerman Was
|381
|68
|117
|26
|81
|.307
|Ozuna Mia
|435
|64
|133
|26
|87
|.306
|Seager LAD
|399
|72
|122
|19
|55
|.306
|D.Peralta Ari
|375
|62
|113
|11
|39
|.301
|Rendon Was
|360
|59
|108
|21
|74
|.300
|Inciarte Atl
|479
|72
|142
|8
|40
|.297
|Realmuto Mia
|365
|50
|108
|13
|46
|.296
|Gordon Mia
|456
|75
|134
|1
|24
|.294
|C.Hernandez Phi
|331
|58
|97
|7
|21
|.293
|Shaw Mil
|392
|62
|114
|24
|75
|.291
|Kemp Atl
|348
|40
|101
|14
|48
|.290
|Conforto NYM
|332
|68
|96
|25
|62
|.289
|McCutchen Pit
|409
|73
|118
|23
|71
|.289
|Herrera Phi
|424
|51
|121
|12
|45
|.285
|Bryant ChC
|394
|73
|112
|20
|49
|.284
|Arcia Mil
|392
|46
|111
|11
|39
|.283
|Bra.Phillips Atl
|393
|54
|111
|8
|41
|.282
|Yelich Mia
|418
|72
|117
|13
|58
|.280
|Harrison Pit
|410
|52
|114
|12
|38
|.278
|Markakis Atl
|418
|54
|116
|6
|54
|.278
|Molina StL
|374
|47
|104
|14
|54
|.278
|Mar.Reynolds Col
|389
|65
|108
|23
|74
|.278
|Stanton Mia
|419
|85
|116
|40
|86
|.277
|Contreras ChC
|339
|46
|93
|21
|70
|.274
|Do.Santana Mil
|390
|63
|107
|18
|59
|.274
|Gyorko StL
|355
|43
|96
|15
|56
|.270
|Span SF
|350
|48
|94
|7
|24
|.269
|Bellinger LAD
|355
|66
|95
|33
|78
|.268
|Owings Ari
|362
|41
|97
|12
|51
|.268
|Panik SF
|386
|41
|102
|6
|37
|.264
|Duvall Cin
|434
|58
|114
|25
|77
|.263
|H.Perez Mil
|350
|38
|92
|12
|40
|.263
|Cabrera NYM
|324
|49
|85
|9
|34
|.262
|Suarez Cin
|389
|62
|102
|20
|59
|.262
|Peraza Cin
|394
|35
|103
|4
|30
|.261
|Rizzo ChC
|410
|66
|107
|26
|71
|.261
|Lamb Ari
|397
|66
|103
|25
|90
|.259
|Puig LAD
|361
|53
|93
|21
|55
|.258
|Bruce NYM
|406
|61
|104
|29
|75
|.256
|Galvis Phi
|429
|47
|110
|11
|48
|.256
|Bell Pit
|394
|56
|100
|20
|63
|.254
|Carpenter StL
|379
|66
|96
|15
|56
|.253
|Mercer Pit
|382
|41
|96
|10
|45
|.251
|Pence SF
|350
|37
|88
|10
|50
|.251
|Hamilton Cin
|454
|73
|113
|3
|30
|.249
|Joseph Phi
|392
|41
|97
|16
|56
|.247
|Thames Mil
|362
|67
|89
|26
|50
|.246
|Belt SF
|382
|63
|92
|18
|51
|.241
|Myers SD
|415
|57
|99
|23
|56
|.239
|Renfroe SD
|385
|45
|90
|20
|45
|.234
|Crawford SF
|363
|42
|84
|9
|57
|.231
|C.Gonzalez Col
|341
|45
|78
|7
|32
|.229
|Franco Phi
|422
|43
|96
|17
|59
|.228
|Schebler Cin
|347
|45
|79
|23
|45
|.228
|Story Col
|337
|45
|75
|15
|49
|.223
|Villar Mil
|338
|40
|75
|9
|35
|.222
|Granderson NYM
|321
|53
|71
|16
|44
|.221
|Reyes NYM
|373
|46
|82
|9
|39
|.220
|Swanson Atl
|332
|36
|69
|6
|35
|.208
