BC-BBN–STAX03
|MAJOR LEAGUE BATTING
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|TEAM BATTING
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|©Avg
|
|Washington
|3932
|617
|1081
|169
|602
|.275
|Colorado
|3917
|597
|1074
|134
|573
|.274
|Miami
|3883
|526
|1021
|137
|504
|.263
|Atlanta
|3868
|508
|1005
|117
|487
|.260
|St. Louis
|3888
|533
|1004
|136
|507
|.258
|Los Angeles
|3820
|583
|985
|167
|547
|.258
|Arizona
|3917
|568
|1001
|145
|544
|.256
|Cincinnati
|3920
|532
|995
|161
|514
|.254
|Milwaukee
|3977
|532
|989
|164
|507
|.249
|New York
|3835
|528
|953
|168
|510
|.249
|Philadelphia
|3826
|445
|947
|113
|423
|.248
|Pittsburgh
|3904
|488
|965
|110
|459
|.247
|Chicago
|3821
|530
|941
|160
|505
|.246
|San Francisco
|4012
|465
|988
|92
|448
|.246
|San Diego
|3788
|436
|890
|141
|422
|.235
|INDIVIDUAL BATTING
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|©Avg
|Ju.Turner LAD
|310
|53
|108
|15
|50
|.348
|Blackmon Col
|463
|102
|154
|27
|74
|.333
|D.Murphy Was
|398
|73
|131
|19
|76
|.329
|Harper Was
|401
|92
|131
|29
|87
|.327
|Posey SF
|361
|50
|116
|12
|51
|.321
|Goldschmidt Ari
|406
|87
|129
|26
|90
|.318
|LeMahieu Col
|421
|68
|133
|4
|49
|.316
|Votto Cin
|399
|78
|126
|31
|83
|.316
|Arenado Col
|444
|73
|140
|25
|98
|.315
|C.Taylor LAD
|344
|64
|106
|16
|55
|.308
|Seager LAD
|394
|72
|121
|19
|55
|.307
|Zimmerman Was
|381
|68
|117
|26
|81
|.307
|Ozuna Mia
|433
|63
|131
|26
|87
|.303
|D.Peralta Ari
|372
|61
|112
|10
|37
|.301
|Rendon Was
|360
|59
|108
|21
|74
|.300
|Realmuto Mia
|362
|50
|108
|13
|45
|.298
|Gordon Mia
|452
|75
|133
|1
|24
|.294
|Inciarte Atl
|476
|72
|140
|8
|40
|.294
|Shaw Mil
|387
|61
|113
|24
|75
|.292
|Conforto NYM
|328
|67
|95
|24
|61
|.290
|C.Hernandez Phi
|328
|56
|95
|6
|20
|.290
|Kemp Atl
|348
|40
|101
|14
|48
|.290
|McCutchen Pit
|407
|73
|117
|23
|70
|.288
|Bra.Phillips Atl
|390
|54
|111
|8
|41
|.285
|Arcia Mil
|388
|45
|110
|11
|39
|.284
|Herrera Phi
|420
|50
|119
|12
|44
|.283
|Molina StL
|369
|47
|104
|14
|54
|.282
|Markakis Atl
|414
|54
|116
|6
|54
|.280
|Bryant ChC
|391
|72
|109
|20
|48
|.279
|Mar.Reynolds Col
|385
|65
|107
|23
|74
|.278
|Yelich Mia
|414
|70
|115
|13
|58
|.278
|Harrison Pit
|406
|51
|112
|12
|37
|.276
|Stanton Mia
|415
|84
|114
|39
|85
|.275
|Contreras ChC
|339
|46
|93
|21
|70
|.274
|Do.Santana Mil
|387
|62
|106
|18
|59
|.274
|Gyorko StL
|352
|42
|96
|15
|56
|.273
|Drury Ari
|328
|32
|89
|9
|44
|.271
|Span SF
|350
|48
|94
|7
|24
|.269
|Owings Ari
|362
|41
|97
|12
|51
|.268
|Duvall Cin
|428
|58
|113
|25
|77
|.264
|Panik SF
|386
|41
|102
|6
|37
|.264
|Rizzo ChC
|406
|66
|107
|26
|71
|.264
|Bellinger LAD
|350
|65
|92
|33
|76
|.263
|H.Perez Mil
|346
|37
|91
|12
|39
|.263
|Lamb Ari
|394
|66
|103
|25
|90
|.261
|Peraza Cin
|394
|35
|103
|4
|30
|.261
|Cabrera NYM
|322
|49
|83
|9
|34
|.258
|Puig LAD
|360
|53
|93
|21
|55
|.258
|Suarez Cin
|386
|61
|99
|20
|57
|.257
|Bruce NYM
|406
|61
|104
|29
|75
|.256
|Bell Pit
|392
|56
|100
|20
|62
|.255
|Galvis Phi
|424
|46
|108
|11
|48
|.255
|Carpenter StL
|376
|64
|95
|15
|55
|.253
|Mercer Pit
|379
|41
|96
|10
|45
|.253
|Pence SF
|350
|37
|88
|10
|50
|.251
|Hamilton Cin
|450
|71
|112
|3
|30
|.249
|Joseph Phi
|388
|41
|95
|16
|54
|.245
|Thames Mil
|356
|66
|86
|25
|47
|.242
|Belt SF
|382
|63
|92
|18
|51
|.241
|Myers SD
|412
|57
|99
|23
|56
|.240
|Renfroe SD
|382
|45
|89
|20
|45
|.233
|Crawford SF
|363
|42
|84
|9
|57
|.231
|C.Gonzalez Col
|337
|45
|77
|7
|32
|.229
|Franco Phi
|417
|43
|95
|17
|58
|.228
|Schebler Cin
|347
|45
|79
|23
|45
|.228
|Granderson NYM
|316
|53
|71
|16
|44
|.225
|K.Broxton Mil
|325
|53
|72
|16
|41
|.222
|Story Col
|333
|45
|74
|15
|49
|.222
|Reyes NYM
|373
|46
|82
|9
|39
|.220
|Swanson Atl
|328
|36
|69
|6
|35
|.210
