BC-BBN–STAX03

August 11, 2017
BC-BBN–STAX03

MAJOR LEAGUE BATTING
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
TEAM BATTING
AB R H HR RBI ©Avg
Washington 3932 617 1081 169 602 .275
Colorado 3917 597 1074 134 573 .274
Miami 3883 526 1021 137 504 .263
Atlanta 3868 508 1005 117 487 .260
St. Louis 3888 533 1004 136 507 .258
Los Angeles 3820 583 985 167 547 .258
Arizona 3917 568 1001 145 544 .256
Cincinnati 3920 532 995 161 514 .254
Milwaukee 3977 532 989 164 507 .249
New York 3835 528 953 168 510 .249
Philadelphia 3826 445 947 113 423 .248
Pittsburgh 3904 488 965 110 459 .247
Chicago 3821 530 941 160 505 .246
San Francisco 4012 465 988 92 448 .246
San Diego 3788 436 890 141 422 .235
INDIVIDUAL BATTING
AB R H HR RBI ©Avg
Ju.Turner LAD 310 53 108 15 50 .348
Blackmon Col 463 102 154 27 74 .333
D.Murphy Was 398 73 131 19 76 .329
Harper Was 401 92 131 29 87 .327
Posey SF 361 50 116 12 51 .321
Goldschmidt Ari 406 87 129 26 90 .318
LeMahieu Col 421 68 133 4 49 .316
Votto Cin 399 78 126 31 83 .316
Arenado Col 444 73 140 25 98 .315
C.Taylor LAD 344 64 106 16 55 .308
Seager LAD 394 72 121 19 55 .307
Zimmerman Was 381 68 117 26 81 .307
Ozuna Mia 433 63 131 26 87 .303
D.Peralta Ari 372 61 112 10 37 .301
Rendon Was 360 59 108 21 74 .300
Realmuto Mia 362 50 108 13 45 .298
Gordon Mia 452 75 133 1 24 .294
Inciarte Atl 476 72 140 8 40 .294
Shaw Mil 387 61 113 24 75 .292
Conforto NYM 328 67 95 24 61 .290
C.Hernandez Phi 328 56 95 6 20 .290
Kemp Atl 348 40 101 14 48 .290
McCutchen Pit 407 73 117 23 70 .288
Bra.Phillips Atl 390 54 111 8 41 .285
Arcia Mil 388 45 110 11 39 .284
Herrera Phi 420 50 119 12 44 .283
Molina StL 369 47 104 14 54 .282
Markakis Atl 414 54 116 6 54 .280
Bryant ChC 391 72 109 20 48 .279
Mar.Reynolds Col 385 65 107 23 74 .278
Yelich Mia 414 70 115 13 58 .278
Harrison Pit 406 51 112 12 37 .276
Stanton Mia 415 84 114 39 85 .275
Contreras ChC 339 46 93 21 70 .274
Do.Santana Mil 387 62 106 18 59 .274
Gyorko StL 352 42 96 15 56 .273
Drury Ari 328 32 89 9 44 .271
Span SF 350 48 94 7 24 .269
Owings Ari 362 41 97 12 51 .268
Duvall Cin 428 58 113 25 77 .264
Panik SF 386 41 102 6 37 .264
Rizzo ChC 406 66 107 26 71 .264
Bellinger LAD 350 65 92 33 76 .263
H.Perez Mil 346 37 91 12 39 .263
Lamb Ari 394 66 103 25 90 .261
Peraza Cin 394 35 103 4 30 .261
Cabrera NYM 322 49 83 9 34 .258
Puig LAD 360 53 93 21 55 .258
Suarez Cin 386 61 99 20 57 .257
Bruce NYM 406 61 104 29 75 .256
Bell Pit 392 56 100 20 62 .255
Galvis Phi 424 46 108 11 48 .255
Carpenter StL 376 64 95 15 55 .253
Mercer Pit 379 41 96 10 45 .253
Pence SF 350 37 88 10 50 .251
Hamilton Cin 450 71 112 3 30 .249
Joseph Phi 388 41 95 16 54 .245
Thames Mil 356 66 86 25 47 .242
Belt SF 382 63 92 18 51 .241
Myers SD 412 57 99 23 56 .240
Renfroe SD 382 45 89 20 45 .233
Crawford SF 363 42 84 9 57 .231
C.Gonzalez Col 337 45 77 7 32 .229
Franco Phi 417 43 95 17 58 .228
Schebler Cin 347 45 79 23 45 .228
Granderson NYM 316 53 71 16 44 .225
K.Broxton Mil 325 53 72 16 41 .222
Story Col 333 45 74 15 49 .222
Reyes NYM 373 46 82 9 39 .220
Swanson Atl 328 36 69 6 35 .210

