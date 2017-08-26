Athletics 8, Rangers 3

|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|DShelds dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Choo rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Pinder rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|K.Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Napoli 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Powell cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rua lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mazara ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Chrinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garneau c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|31
|8
|11
|8
|Texas
|200
|000
|100—3
|Oakland
|101
|132
|00x—8
DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Andrus (34), Beltre (18), Semien (11), Lowrie 2 (40), Canha (8). HR_Pinder 2 (12). CS_Odor (6), Semien (1). SF_K.Davis (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Hamels L,9-2
|4
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Barnette
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Marinez
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|Manaea W,9-8
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Dull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Casilla
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Manaea (Gomez). WP_Hamels 2, Dull, Casilla.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:21. A_22,471 (37,090).
