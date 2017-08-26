501.5
Athletics 8, Rangers 3

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 7:38 pm 08/26/2017 07:38pm
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds dh 5 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 2 2 0
Choo rf 5 2 2 0 Pinder rf 4 3 2 2
Andrus ss 5 1 3 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 2 3
Beltre 3b 4 0 1 3 K.Davis dh 2 0 0 1
Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 0 1 1
Napoli 1b 3 0 0 0 Canha cf 3 0 1 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Powell cf 0 0 0 0
Rua lf 1 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 0
Mazara ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Joyce lf 3 1 1 1
Chrinos c 3 0 1 0 Garneau c 4 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 31 8 11 8
Texas 200 000 100—3
Oakland 101 132 00x—8

DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 9, Oakland 6. 2B_Andrus (34), Beltre (18), Semien (11), Lowrie 2 (40), Canha (8). HR_Pinder 2 (12). CS_Odor (6), Semien (1). SF_K.Davis (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hamels L,9-2 4 1-3 9 6 6 3 2
Barnette 1 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Marinez 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Manaea W,9-8 5 7 2 2 1 3
Dull 1 0 0 0 0 3
Casilla 1 2 1 1 0 1
Coulombe 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Manaea (Gomez). WP_Hamels 2, Dull, Casilla.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:21. A_22,471 (37,090).

