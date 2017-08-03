Athletics 6, Giants 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Davis cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Healy 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Dull p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Coulombe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Brugman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Casilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.240
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Lavarnway c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gossett p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|b-Alonso ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|4
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Crawford ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.229
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Gillaspie 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Hernandez lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Moore p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|a-Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Moncrief ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Oakland
|022
|000
|200—6
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
a-flied out for Moore in the 5th. b-singled for Gossett in the 8th. c-singled for Suarez in the 8th. d-flied out for Coulombe in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Lowrie 2 (32), Chapman (7), Pence (9). HR_Healy (20), off Moore. RBIs_Lowrie (36), Healy 2 (62), Pinder (26), Chapman (13), Hernandez (17). SB_Davis (20). SF_Hernandez.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Davis, Lowrie 2, Pinder, Joyce, Gossett); San Francisco 2 (Pence, Gomez). RISP_Oakland 2 for 13; San Francisco 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lavarnway, Healy. GIDP_Lavarnway, Panik, Gillaspie.
DP_Oakland 2 (Healy, Semien), (Lowrie, Semien, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Gillaspie, Panik, Belt).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gossett, W, 3-6
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|94
|5.17
|Dull
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.30
|Coulombe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.43
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.31
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore, L, 3-11
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|86
|5.80
|Suarez
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|61
|4.91
|Kontos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.83
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-0. HBP_Suarez (Lavarnway).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:48. A_40,635 (41,915).
