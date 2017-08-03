501.5
Athletics 6, Giants 1

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 1:16 am 08/03/2017 01:16am
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Davis cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Semien ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .234
Lowrie 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .270
Healy 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .259
Dull p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coulombe p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Brugman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Casilla p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pinder lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .240
Chapman 3b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .214
Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Lavarnway c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Gossett p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .200
b-Alonso ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Totals 37 6 11 5 4 10
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .329
Crawford ss 1 1 1 0 3 0 .229
Pence rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Gillaspie 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .163
Hernandez lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .258
Moore p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
a-Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Moncrief ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .600
Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 1 5 1 3 6
Oakland 022 000 200—6 11 0
San Francisco 000 010 000—1 5 0

a-flied out for Moore in the 5th. b-singled for Gossett in the 8th. c-singled for Suarez in the 8th. d-flied out for Coulombe in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Lowrie 2 (32), Chapman (7), Pence (9). HR_Healy (20), off Moore. RBIs_Lowrie (36), Healy 2 (62), Pinder (26), Chapman (13), Hernandez (17). SB_Davis (20). SF_Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Davis, Lowrie 2, Pinder, Joyce, Gossett); San Francisco 2 (Pence, Gomez). RISP_Oakland 2 for 13; San Francisco 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lavarnway, Healy. GIDP_Lavarnway, Panik, Gillaspie.

DP_Oakland 2 (Healy, Semien), (Lowrie, Semien, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Gillaspie, Panik, Belt).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gossett, W, 3-6 7 3 1 1 2 5 94 5.17
Dull 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 5.30
Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.43
Casilla 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.31
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore, L, 3-11 5 6 4 4 3 4 86 5.80
Suarez 3 5 2 2 1 5 61 4.91
Kontos 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.83

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-0. HBP_Suarez (Lavarnway).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:48. A_40,635 (41,915).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
