Athletics 6, Giants 1

|Oakland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ra.Dvis cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Span cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dull p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Culombe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pence rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brugman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllspie 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Casilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|M.Moore p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lvrnway c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mncrief ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gossett p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Oakland
|022
|000
|200—6
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|000—1
DP_Oakland 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Lowrie 2 (32), M.Chapman (7), Pence (9). HR_Healy (20). SB_Ra.Davis (20). SF_G.Hernandez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Gossett W,3-6
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Dull
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|Moore L,3-11
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Suarez
|3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Kontos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Suarez (Lavarnway).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:48. A_40,635 (41,915).
