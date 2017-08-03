Athletics 6, Giants 1

Oakland San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Ra.Dvis cf 5 0 0 0 Span cf 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 5 1 1 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 2 2 1 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 2 2 2 Posey c 4 0 0 0 Dull p 0 0 0 0 Crwford ss 1 1 1 0 Culombe p 0 0 0 0 Pence rf 4 0 1 0 Brugman ph 1 0 0 0 Gllspie 3b 3 0 0 0 Casilla p 0 0 0 0 G.Hrnan lf 2 0 0 1 Pinder lf 4 1 2 1 M.Moore p 1 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 2 1 Gomez ph 1 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 Lvrnway c 3 0 1 0 Mncrief ph 1 0 1 0 Gossett p 3 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0 Alonso ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Totals 37 6 11 5 Totals 29 1 5 1

Oakland 022 000 200—6 San Francisco 000 010 000—1

DP_Oakland 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Lowrie 2 (32), M.Chapman (7), Pence (9). HR_Healy (20). SB_Ra.Davis (20). SF_G.Hernandez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Gossett W,3-6 7 3 1 1 2 5 Dull 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Casilla 1 0 0 0 1 1 San Francisco Moore L,3-11 5 6 4 4 3 4 Suarez 3 5 2 2 1 5 Kontos 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Suarez (Lavarnway).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:48. A_40,635 (41,915).

