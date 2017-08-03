501.5
Athletics 6, Giants 1

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 1:16 am 08/03/2017 01:16am
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ra.Dvis cf 5 0 0 0 Span cf 4 0 1 0
Semien ss 5 1 1 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0
Lowrie 2b 4 2 2 1 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0
Healy 1b 4 2 2 2 Posey c 4 0 0 0
Dull p 0 0 0 0 Crwford ss 1 1 1 0
Culombe p 0 0 0 0 Pence rf 4 0 1 0
Brugman ph 1 0 0 0 Gllspie 3b 3 0 0 0
Casilla p 0 0 0 0 G.Hrnan lf 2 0 0 1
Pinder lf 4 1 2 1 M.Moore p 1 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 2 1 Gomez ph 1 0 0 0
Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 Suarez p 0 0 0 0
Lvrnway c 3 0 1 0 Mncrief ph 1 0 1 0
Gossett p 3 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0
Alonso ph-1b 1 0 1 0
Totals 37 6 11 5 Totals 29 1 5 1
Oakland 022 000 200—6
San Francisco 000 010 000—1

DP_Oakland 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Lowrie 2 (32), M.Chapman (7), Pence (9). HR_Healy (20). SB_Ra.Davis (20). SF_G.Hernandez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Gossett W,3-6 7 3 1 1 2 5
Dull 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Casilla 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Francisco
Moore L,3-11 5 6 4 4 3 4
Suarez 3 5 2 2 1 5
Kontos 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Suarez (Lavarnway).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:48. A_40,635 (41,915).

