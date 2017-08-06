Astros 7, Blue Jays 6

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bautista rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .215 Martin c 3 1 1 0 2 2 .226 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .243 Smoak 1b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .299 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .251 Goins ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Pillar cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248 Aoki lf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .271 Barney 2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .238 Totals 35 6 8 6 5 9

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fisher lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .258 Altuve 2b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .364 Reddick rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .310 Gurriel 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .290 Gonzalez ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .313 Beltran dh 5 1 3 1 0 0 .247 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .273 Centeno c 4 0 2 1 1 0 .455 Marisnick cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247 Totals 41 7 16 7 2 9

Toronto 002 000 400—6 8 1 Houston 000 030 004—7 16 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Goins (6), Altuve (9), Gonzalez (6). LOB_Toronto 9, Houston 11. 2B_Smoak (17), Reddick (25), Marisnick (8). 3B_Bregman (3). HR_Bautista (17), off Fiers; Aoki (3), off Fiers. RBIs_Bautista 2 (49), Smoak 2 (76), Aoki 2 (21), Altuve (63), Gurriel (58), Gonzalez (66), Beltran (44), Bregman 2 (40), Centeno (3). SF_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bautista, Morales, Goins, Aoki); Houston 4 (Reddick, Gurriel, Bregman 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 10; Houston 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Reddick. GIDP_Goins, Centeno.

DP_Toronto 1 (Barney, Goins, Smoak); Houston 1 (Gonzalez, Gurriel).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 6 2-3 11 3 2 2 6 118 3.17 Leone, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 2.52 Osuna, L, 3-3, BS, 7-35 2-3 5 4 4 0 1 21 3.47 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 6 4 5 4 3 6 92 4.06 Gregerson 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.12 Guduan 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 5.40 Martes, W, 4-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 27 4.95

Fiers pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-0, Gregerson 1-0, Martes 2-0. HBP_Fiers 2 (Donaldson,Barney). PB_Centeno (2).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:16. A_36,300 (42,060).

