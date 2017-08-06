Astros 7, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Martin c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.226
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Goins ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Aoki lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.271
|Barney 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|5
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fisher lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.364
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Beltran dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Centeno c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.455
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Totals
|41
|7
|16
|7
|2
|9
|Toronto
|002
|000
|400—6
|8
|1
|Houston
|000
|030
|004—7
|16
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
E_Goins (6), Altuve (9), Gonzalez (6). LOB_Toronto 9, Houston 11. 2B_Smoak (17), Reddick (25), Marisnick (8). 3B_Bregman (3). HR_Bautista (17), off Fiers; Aoki (3), off Fiers. RBIs_Bautista 2 (49), Smoak 2 (76), Aoki 2 (21), Altuve (63), Gurriel (58), Gonzalez (66), Beltran (44), Bregman 2 (40), Centeno (3). SF_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bautista, Morales, Goins, Aoki); Houston 4 (Reddick, Gurriel, Bregman 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 10; Houston 6 for 14.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Reddick. GIDP_Goins, Centeno.
DP_Toronto 1 (Barney, Goins, Smoak); Houston 1 (Gonzalez, Gurriel).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|6
|2-3
|11
|3
|2
|2
|6
|118
|3.17
|Leone, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.52
|Osuna, L, 3-3, BS, 7-35
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|21
|3.47
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|6
|4
|5
|4
|3
|6
|92
|4.06
|Gregerson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.12
|Guduan
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.40
|Martes, W, 4-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|4.95
Fiers pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-0, Gregerson 1-0, Martes 2-0. HBP_Fiers 2 (Donaldson,Barney). PB_Centeno (2).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:16. A_36,300 (42,060).
