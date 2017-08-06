501.5
Astros 7, Blue Jays 6

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 5:38 pm 08/06/2017 05:38pm
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .215
Martin c 3 1 1 0 2 2 .226
Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .243
Smoak 1b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .299
Morales dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .251
Goins ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Pillar cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248
Aoki lf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .271
Barney 2b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .238
Totals 35 6 8 6 5 9
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fisher lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .258
Altuve 2b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .364
Reddick rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .310
Gurriel 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .290
Gonzalez ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .313
Beltran dh 5 1 3 1 0 0 .247
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .273
Centeno c 4 0 2 1 1 0 .455
Marisnick cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247
Totals 41 7 16 7 2 9
Toronto 002 000 400—6 8 1
Houston 000 030 004—7 16 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

E_Goins (6), Altuve (9), Gonzalez (6). LOB_Toronto 9, Houston 11. 2B_Smoak (17), Reddick (25), Marisnick (8). 3B_Bregman (3). HR_Bautista (17), off Fiers; Aoki (3), off Fiers. RBIs_Bautista 2 (49), Smoak 2 (76), Aoki 2 (21), Altuve (63), Gurriel (58), Gonzalez (66), Beltran (44), Bregman 2 (40), Centeno (3). SF_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bautista, Morales, Goins, Aoki); Houston 4 (Reddick, Gurriel, Bregman 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 10; Houston 6 for 14.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Reddick. GIDP_Goins, Centeno.

DP_Toronto 1 (Barney, Goins, Smoak); Houston 1 (Gonzalez, Gurriel).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 6 2-3 11 3 2 2 6 118 3.17
Leone, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 2.52
Osuna, L, 3-3, BS, 7-35 2-3 5 4 4 0 1 21 3.47
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers 6 4 5 4 3 6 92 4.06
Gregerson 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.12
Guduan 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 5.40
Martes, W, 4-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 27 4.95

Fiers pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-0, Gregerson 1-0, Martes 2-0. HBP_Fiers 2 (Donaldson,Barney). PB_Centeno (2).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:16. A_36,300 (42,060).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

