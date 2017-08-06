Astros 7, Blue Jays 6

Toronto Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Btsta rf 5 1 1 2 Fisher lf 5 1 1 0 R.Mrtin c 3 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 2 3 1 Dnldson 3b 3 1 0 0 Reddick rf 5 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 5 0 2 2 Y.Grrel 1b 5 1 2 1 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 Ma.Gnza ss 4 0 2 1 Goins ss 5 0 1 0 Beltran dh 5 1 3 1 Pillar cf 4 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 2 Aoki lf 4 1 1 2 Centeno c 4 0 2 1 Barney 2b 3 1 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 1 1 0 Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 41 7 16 7

Toronto 002 000 400—6 Houston 000 030 004—7

E_Altuve (9), Ma.Gonzalez (6), Goins (6). DP_Toronto 1, Houston 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Houston 11. 2B_Smoak (17), Reddick (25), Marisnick (8). 3B_Bregman (3). HR_J.Bautista (17), Aoki (3). SF_Ma.Gonzalez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Stroman 6 2-3 11 3 2 2 6 Leone H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Osuna L,3-3 BS,7 2-3 5 4 4 0 1 Houston Fiers 6 4 5 4 3 6 Gregerson 1 2 1 1 0 0 Guduan 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Martes W,4-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2

Fiers pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Fiers (Donaldson), by Fiers (Barney).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:16. A_36,300 (42,060).

