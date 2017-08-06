Astros 7, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Btsta rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Fisher lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Y.Grrel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnza ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Goins ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Beltran dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Aoki lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Centeno c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Barney 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|41
|7
|16
|7
|Toronto
|002
|000
|400—6
|Houston
|000
|030
|004—7
E_Altuve (9), Ma.Gonzalez (6), Goins (6). DP_Toronto 1, Houston 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Houston 11. 2B_Smoak (17), Reddick (25), Marisnick (8). 3B_Bregman (3). HR_J.Bautista (17), Aoki (3). SF_Ma.Gonzalez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Stroman
|6
|2-3
|11
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Leone H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osuna L,3-3 BS,7
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Houston
|Fiers
|6
|4
|5
|4
|3
|6
|Gregerson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Guduan
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martes W,4-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Fiers pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Fiers (Donaldson), by Fiers (Barney).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:16. A_36,300 (42,060).
