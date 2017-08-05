501.5
A’s Matt Joyce calls fan gay slur during heated exchange

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 3:28 am 08/05/2017 03:28am
Oakland Athletics' Matt Joyce, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a double by Khris Davis during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce got into a heated exchange with a fan and called him a gay slur during Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The exchange occurred in the eighth inning of Los Angeles’ 8-6 win after Angels first baseman C.J. Cron made a diving stop of Joyce’s hard-hit grounder.

As Joyce returned to the dugout, he uttered several profanities at the fan, called him a gay slur and challenged him to fight, according to Associated Press photographer Mark J. Terrill, who overheard the exchange. Terrill said he did not hear the first part of the exchange.

“It’s just one of those things that fans kind of get into the game. Obviously, we’re pretty frustrated on our side and I had just hit a ball hard and had Cron make a good play,” Joyce said. “I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me it just wasn’t the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back and obviously as soon as you fire back you regret saying anything, because it’s just not worth it.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

