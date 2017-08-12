501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Angels rally from 4-run…

Angels rally from 4-run deficit to top Mariners 6-5

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 1:23 am 08/12/2017 01:23am
Share
Los Angeles Angels' C.J. Cron hits a grounder that resulted in a run on an error by the Seattle Mariners on the play during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout scored from second base on Jean Segura’s error in the top of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from a four-run deficit for a 6-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

For the second straight night, Trout was the source of some ninth-inning misery for the Mariners. He had a three-run double in Thursday’s series opener to give the Angels a 6-3 victory. A day later, Trout walked with one out, taking a close 3-2 pitch from James Pazos (3-4). Albert Pujols followed with a single and C.J. Cron chopped a hard grounder that Segura couldn’t handle that bounced far enough into left field for Trout to score the go-ahead run.

Seattle held a 5-1 lead going into the seventh inning thanks to home runs from Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino, but the Angels scored four times in the seventh to pull even.

.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?