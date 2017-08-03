Angels hit 3 HRs in third in 7-0 win over Phillies

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout, C.J. Cron and Kaleb Cowart all homered in a seven-run third inning, JC Ramirez pitched eight strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 Wednesday night.

Trout and Cron hit two-run homers and Cowart a solo shot in the third. It was the 20th home run of the season for Trout. Martin Maldonado hit two doubles in the inning.

Ramirez (10-9) gave up six hits and two walks, while striking out three in the longest outing of his career. Edward Paredes threw a scoreless ninth to give the Angels their second shutout of the season.

The victory was the fourth in five games as Los Angeles pulled three games behind the final American League wild-card spot.

Jake Thompson (1-1) went five innings for the Phillies but surrendered all seven runs — just two earned thanks to Cesar Hernandez’s fielding error — in the third. It was his second start since replacing Jeremy Hellickson in the rotation after he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles on July 28.

The Phillies lost to the Angels for the 11th consecutive time. Philadelphia was on a five-game winning streak until dropping the last two to Los Angeles.

The Angels hit three home runs in one inning for the first time this season.

TROUT HOMER

Trout’s 20th home run put him in some elite company. He joined Alex Rodriguez, Tony Conigliaro and Mickey Mantle as the only players in American League history to hit at least 20 homers six times before their age 26 season. He turns 26 on Tuesday.

TRAINER’S ROOOM

Phillies: With Nick Williams sick and Aaron Altherr still bothered by a sore hamstring, bother outfielders were out of the lineup. . Outfielder Daniel Nava (hamstring) was activated and started in right.

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique) is scheduled to come off the disabled list Saturday and make his first start since April 29. … OF Cameron Maybin (right knee sprain) ran the bases for a second consecutive day and is nearing a rehab assignment. … 3B Yunel Escobar sat out the game with lower back soreness.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (2-7, 4.56 ERA) is scheduled to make his first career start against the Angels on Thursday. Since coming off the DL with an upper back strain, he is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in four starts.

Angels: RHP Parker Bridwell (5-1, 2.83) is also scheduled to make his first career start against the Phillies. Bridwell is 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his last four starts. Angels are 8-1 in games he has pitched.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.