501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Angels 8, Athletics 2

Angels 8, Athletics 2

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 1:18 am 08/30/2017 01:18am
Share
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Powell cf 2 0 0 0 Maybin cf 5 2 1 0
Pinder ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Revere lf 4 1 2 2
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0
K.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 1
Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 Vlbuena 3b 2 1 0 0
Healy dh 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 2 2 4
M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Mldnado c 4 1 1 1
M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Cowart 2b 4 0 1 0
Maxwell c 2 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 31 8 8 8
Oakland 020 000 000—2
Los Angeles 500 200 01x—8

E_M.Chapman (9). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Maybin (19), Simmons (32). HR_Joyce (20), M.Olson (10), Cron 2 (12), Maldonado (12). SF_Simmons (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Smith L,0-4 3 2-3 5 7 6 2 1
Castro 2 1-3 1 0 0 3 2
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brady 1 1 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Scribner 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 2
Alvarez 1 2 0 0 0 0
Chavez W,7-10 4 1 0 0 2 5
Bedrosian 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wood 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ben May; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:53. A_36,229 (43,250).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?