Angels 8, Athletics 2

|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Powell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Pinder ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Revere lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vlbuena 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cowart 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maxwell c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|31
|8
|8
|8
|Oakland
|020
|000
|000—2
|Los Angeles
|500
|200
|01x—8
E_M.Chapman (9). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Maybin (19), Simmons (32). HR_Joyce (20), M.Olson (10), Cron 2 (12), Maldonado (12). SF_Simmons (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Smith L,0-4
|3
|2-3
|5
|7
|6
|2
|1
|Castro
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brady
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Scribner
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez W,7-10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Bedrosian
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ben May; Third, Mike Winters.
T_2:53. A_36,229 (43,250).
