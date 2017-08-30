Angels 8, Athletics 2

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Powell cf 2 0 0 0 Maybin cf 5 2 1 0 Pinder ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Revere lf 4 1 2 2 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 K.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 1 Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 Vlbuena 3b 2 1 0 0 Healy dh 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 2 2 4 M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Mldnado c 4 1 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Cowart 2b 4 0 1 0 Maxwell c 2 0 1 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 31 8 8 8

Oakland 020 000 000—2 Los Angeles 500 200 01x—8

E_M.Chapman (9). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Maybin (19), Simmons (32). HR_Joyce (20), M.Olson (10), Cron 2 (12), Maldonado (12). SF_Simmons (8).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Smith L,0-4 3 2-3 5 7 6 2 1 Castro 2 1-3 1 0 0 3 2 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brady 1 1 1 1 0 1 Los Angeles Scribner 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 Alvarez 1 2 0 0 0 0 Chavez W,7-10 4 1 0 0 2 5 Bedrosian 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wood 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ben May; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:53. A_36,229 (43,250).

