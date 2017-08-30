Angels 8, Athletics 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Powell cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273 a-Pinder ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .270 Davis lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .233 Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Maxwell c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .233 Totals 33 2 7 2 3 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Maybin cf 5 2 1 0 0 2 .235 Revere lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .262 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244 Simmons ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .288 Valbuena 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .203 Cron 1b 3 2 2 4 1 0 .258 Maldonado c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .231 Cowart 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Totals 31 8 8 8 5 5

Oakland 020 000 000—2 7 1 Los Angeles 500 200 01x—8 8 0

a-struck out for Powell in the 4th.

E_Chapman (9). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Maybin (19), Simmons (32). HR_Joyce (20), off Scribner; Olson (10), off Scribner; Cron (11), off Smith; Maldonado (12), off Smith; Cron (12), off Brady. RBIs_Joyce (56), Olson (20), Revere 2 (18), Simmons (61), Cron 4 (39), Maldonado (34). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Joyce 2, Healy, Pinder); Los Angeles 2 (Pujols, Valbuena). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Maybin. GIDP_Pinder, Maldonado.

DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Cowart, Cron).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith, L, 0-4 3 2-3 5 7 6 2 1 67 6.27 Castro 2 1-3 1 0 0 3 2 34 3.09 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.89 Brady 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 4.74 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scribner 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 57 4.35 Alvarez 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 3.95 Chavez, W, 7-10 4 1 0 0 2 5 53 4.87 Bedrosian 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.78 Wood 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.46

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-1, Alvarez 3-0, Chavez 2-0, Bedrosian 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ben May; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:53. A_36,229 (43,250).

