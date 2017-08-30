Angels 8, Athletics 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Powell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Pinder ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Maxwell c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.233
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maybin cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Revere lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Valbuena 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.203
|Cron 1b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.258
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Cowart 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|31
|8
|8
|8
|5
|5
|Oakland
|020
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|500
|200
|01x—8
|8
|0
a-struck out for Powell in the 4th.
E_Chapman (9). LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Maybin (19), Simmons (32). HR_Joyce (20), off Scribner; Olson (10), off Scribner; Cron (11), off Smith; Maldonado (12), off Smith; Cron (12), off Brady. RBIs_Joyce (56), Olson (20), Revere 2 (18), Simmons (61), Cron 4 (39), Maldonado (34). SF_Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Joyce 2, Healy, Pinder); Los Angeles 2 (Pujols, Valbuena). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Maybin. GIDP_Pinder, Maldonado.
DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Cowart, Cron).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, L, 0-4
|3
|2-3
|5
|7
|6
|2
|1
|67
|6.27
|Castro
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|34
|3.09
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.89
|Brady
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.74
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scribner
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|57
|4.35
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.95
|Chavez, W, 7-10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|53
|4.87
|Bedrosian
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.78
|Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.46
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-1, Alvarez 3-0, Chavez 2-0, Bedrosian 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ben May; Third, Mike Winters.
T_2:53. A_36,229 (43,250).
