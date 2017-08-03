501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Angels 7, Phillies 0

Angels 7, Phillies 0

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 12:50 am 08/03/2017 12:50am
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .293
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Joseph 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Kim lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Nava rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Rupp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Knapp dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .255
Totals 31 0 6 0 2 4
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Revere lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .248
Trout cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .335
Robinson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Pujols dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Valbuena 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .303
Cron 1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .237
Cowart 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .448
Maldonado c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .240
Flores rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 7 10 7 1 4
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 6 2
Los Angeles 007 000 00x—7 10 0

E_Hernandez (7), Rupp (5). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Maldonado 2 (13). HR_Trout (20), off Thompson; Cron (6), off Thompson; Cowart (1), off Thompson. RBIs_Revere (12), Trout 2 (47), Simmons (49), Cron 2 (23), Cowart (4). SB_Hernandez (11), Revere (14). CS_Galvis (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Herrera, Joseph 2); Los Angeles 2 (Valbuena, Flores). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Flores, Valbuena. GIDP_Hernandez, Cowart 2.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph), (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph); Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Simmons, Cron).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson, L, 1-1 5 9 7 2 1 2 92 4.20
Morgan 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 6.00
Therrien 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 11.57
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez, W, 10-9 8 6 0 0 2 3 103 4.03
Paredes 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.18

HBP_Thompson (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:33. A_34,623 (43,250).

