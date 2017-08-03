Angels 7, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Joseph 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Kim lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Nava rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Rupp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Knapp dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|2
|4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Revere lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.335
|Robinson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Valbuena 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Cowart 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.448
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Flores rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|1
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|007
|000
|00x—7
|10
|0
E_Hernandez (7), Rupp (5). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Maldonado 2 (13). HR_Trout (20), off Thompson; Cron (6), off Thompson; Cowart (1), off Thompson. RBIs_Revere (12), Trout 2 (47), Simmons (49), Cron 2 (23), Cowart (4). SB_Hernandez (11), Revere (14). CS_Galvis (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Herrera, Joseph 2); Los Angeles 2 (Valbuena, Flores). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Flores, Valbuena. GIDP_Hernandez, Cowart 2.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph), (Hernandez, Galvis, Joseph); Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Simmons, Cron).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 1-1
|5
|9
|7
|2
|1
|2
|92
|4.20
|Morgan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|6.00
|Therrien
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|11.57
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, W, 10-9
|8
|6
|0
|0
|2
|3
|103
|4.03
|Paredes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.18
HBP_Thompson (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:33. A_34,623 (43,250).
