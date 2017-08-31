501.5
Angels 10, Athletics 8

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 1:52 am 08/31/2017 01:52am
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Powell cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
b-Pinder ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Semien ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .258
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .269
Davis lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .232
Joyce rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .232
Healy dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .266
Olson 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .255
Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .236
Maxwell c 3 1 2 2 0 1 .241
a-Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Totals 37 8 11 8 3 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Revere lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Trout cf 4 4 4 1 1 0 .327
Pujols dh 4 3 2 4 0 0 .232
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Valbuena 3b 1 1 0 0 3 1 .202
Pennington ss 4 1 2 4 0 0 .267
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Cowart 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Totals 34 10 11 10 4 7
Oakland 000 800 000— 8 11 0
Los Angeles 102 020 50x—10 11 0

a-struck out for Maxwell in the 8th. b-singled for Powell in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Joyce (27), Maxwell (9), Cron (11). 3B_Trout (3). HR_Olson (11), off Bridwell; Maxwell (2), off Bridwell; Trout (27), off Graveman; Pujols (20), off Graveman; Pujols (21), off Graveman; Pennington (3), off Hatcher. RBIs_Lowrie (49), Joyce (57), Healy (71), Olson 3 (23), Maxwell 2 (17), Trout (61), Pujols 4 (83), Calhoun (59), Pennington 4 (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Lowrie, Joyce); Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Valbuena, Cowart). RISP_Oakland 4 for 8; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Olson, Maldonado.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Cowart, Pennington, Cron).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Graveman 5 6 5 5 3 5 86 4.54
Dull, H, 14 1 1-3 1 2 2 0 1 33 5.52
Coulombe 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 3.77
Hatcher, L, 0-2, BS, 2-2 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 15 4.74
Treinen 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.23
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bridwell 3 6 7 7 3 2 72 3.52
Wood 2 2 1 1 0 3 31 5.43
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.37
Bedrosian, W, 4-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.67
Alvarez, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.89
Parker, S, 4-6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.14

Bridwell pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 2-1, Hatcher 2-2, Parker 1-0. HBP_Bridwell (Davis), Graveman (Calhoun), Dull (Pujols). WP_Wood. PB_Maldonado (6).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ben May; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:34. A_36,022 (43,250).

