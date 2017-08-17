Andrus 4 RBIs as Rangers beat Tigers 12-6 for 3-game sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus had the go-ahead home run among his four RBIs, Cole Hamels won again despite a shaky outing and the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 12-6 victory Wednesday night.

Andrus snapped a 4-all tie when he led off the fifth with his 16th homer, lining a ball that just cleared the 8-foot wall in center. He added a two-run single an inning later when the Rangers scored four more times.

Ian Kinsler led off the game with a homer for Detroit, then after taking his position at second base in the bottom of the first received an on-field handshake from the longtime umpire who he said should get another job.

A day after Kinsler’s harsh and extended criticism of Angel Hernandez, the umpire was working second base for the series finale. Kinsler was ejected from the opener Monday when questioning balls and strikes during the middle of an at-bat while Hernandez worked behind the plate, and the second baseman lashed out the following day.

