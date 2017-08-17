501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Andrus 4 RBIs as…

Andrus 4 RBIs as Rangers beat Tigers 12-6 for 3-game sweep

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 12:03 am 08/17/2017 12:03am
Share
Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor (12) and Elvis Andrus, center, celebrate a solo home run by Andrus as Nomar Mazara (30) walks to the plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus had the go-ahead home run among his four RBIs, Cole Hamels won again despite a shaky outing and the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 12-6 victory Wednesday night.

Andrus snapped a 4-all tie when he led off the fifth with his 16th homer, lining a ball that just cleared the 8-foot wall in center. He added a two-run single an inning later when the Rangers scored four more times.

Ian Kinsler led off the game with a homer for Detroit, then after taking his position at second base in the bottom of the first received an on-field handshake from the longtime umpire who he said should get another job.

A day after Kinsler’s harsh and extended criticism of Angel Hernandez, the umpire was working second base for the series finale. Kinsler was ejected from the opener Monday when questioning balls and strikes during the middle of an at-bat while Hernandez worked behind the plate, and the second baseman lashed out the following day.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?