All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|70
|60
|.538
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|.515
|—
|Los Angeles
|67
|65
|.508
|1
|Baltimore
|66
|65
|.504
|1½
|Seattle
|66
|66
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|66
|67
|.496
|2½
|Kansas City
|64
|66
|.492
|3
|Texas
|64
|66
|.492
|3
|Toronto
|61
|70
|.466
|6½
|Oakland
|58
|73
|.443
|9½
|Detroit
|57
|73
|.438
|10
|Chicago
|52
|77
|.403
|14½
|Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 12, Kansas City 0
Baltimore 2, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 8, Texas 3
Baltimore 7, Seattle 6
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Tampa Bay 12, Kansas City 0
Detroit 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1
Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 14-6) at Toronto (Anderson 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Perez 9-10) at Houston (Fiers 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-4) at Minnesota (Santana 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-8) at Kansas City (Junis 5-2), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Smith 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|73
|58
|.557
|—
|Colorado
|71
|60
|.542
|—
|Milwaukee
|68
|63
|.519
|3
|Miami
|66
|64
|.508
|4½
|St. Louis
|65
|65
|.500
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|69
|.477
|8½
|Atlanta
|57
|72
|.442
|13
|New York
|57
|73
|.438
|13½
|San Diego
|57
|74
|.435
|14
|Cincinnati
|55
|76
|.420
|16
|San Francisco
|53
|80
|.398
|19
|Philadelphia
|49
|81
|.377
|21½
|Sunday’s Games
Miami 6, San Diego 2
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 2
Colorado 3, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Arizona 11, San Francisco 0
Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 2nd game
Washington 11, Miami 2
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 4, Colorado 3
San Francisco 3, San Diego 0
Atlanta (Dickey 8-8) at Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Worley 2-3) at Washington (Jackson 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-2) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 2-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 6-9) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 13-8), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5) at Arizona (Godley 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 4-12) at San Diego (Perdomo 6-8), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
