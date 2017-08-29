501.5
All Times EDT

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 1:06 am 08/29/2017 01:06am
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 70 60 .538
Minnesota 67 63 .515
Los Angeles 67 65 .508 1
Baltimore 66 65 .504
Seattle 66 66 .500 2
Tampa Bay 66 67 .496
Kansas City 64 66 .492 3
Texas 64 66 .492 3
Toronto 61 70 .466
Oakland 58 73 .443
Detroit 57 73 .438 10
Chicago 52 77 .403 14½
Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 12, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 2, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 8, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Seattle 6

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Tampa Bay 12, Kansas City 0

Detroit 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 14-6) at Toronto (Anderson 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Perez 9-10) at Houston (Fiers 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-4) at Minnesota (Santana 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-8) at Kansas City (Junis 5-2), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Smith 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Scribner 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 73 58 .557
Colorado 71 60 .542
Milwaukee 68 63 .519 3
Miami 66 64 .508
St. Louis 65 65 .500
Pittsburgh 63 69 .477
Atlanta 57 72 .442 13
New York 57 73 .438 13½
San Diego 57 74 .435 14
Cincinnati 55 76 .420 16
San Francisco 53 80 .398 19
Philadelphia 49 81 .377 21½
Sunday’s Games

Miami 6, San Diego 2

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 2

Colorado 3, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Arizona 11, San Francisco 0

Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Washington 11, Miami 2

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 4, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, San Diego 0

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Dickey 8-8) at Philadelphia (Leiter Jr. 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Worley 2-3) at Washington (Jackson 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Flexen 3-2) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 2-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 6-9) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 13-8), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 10-11) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5) at Arizona (Godley 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 4-12) at San Diego (Perdomo 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

