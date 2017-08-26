All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 69 59 .539 — Minnesota 66 63 .512 — Seattle 66 64 .508 ½ Kansas City 64 63 .504 1 Los Angeles 65 64 .504 1 Baltimore 64 65 .496 2 Texas 64 65 .496 2 Tampa Bay 64 66 .492 2½ Toronto 61 68 .473 5 Oakland 57 72 .442 9 Detroit 55 72 .433 10 Chicago 51 76 .402 14 Friday’s Games

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Toronto 1

Baltimore 16, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Houston 2, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 10, Minnesota 9

Baltimore 7, Boston 0

Oakland 8, Texas 3

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Albers 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-10), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-8), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 7-10) at Boston (Fister 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Morton 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 6-4) at Oakland (Cotton 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Arizona 71 58 .550 — Colorado 69 59 .539 — Milwaukee 66 63 .512 3½ Miami 64 63 .504 4½ St. Louis 64 64 .500 5 Pittsburgh 62 68 .477 8 Atlanta 57 69 .452 11 San Diego 57 71 .445 12 New York 56 72 .438 13 Cincinnati 55 75 .423 15 San Francisco 52 78 .400 18 Philadelphia 47 80 .370 21½ Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

Miami 8, San Diego 6

Atlanta 5, Colorado 2

Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 1

Saturday’s Games

Washington 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-5) at Cincinnati (Bailey 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 6-12) at Miami (Straily 8-8), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 10-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-3) at Washington (Roark 10-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stratton 2-2) at Arizona (Corbin 11-11), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 8:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

