All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|69
|59
|.539
|—
|Minnesota
|66
|63
|.512
|—
|Seattle
|66
|64
|.508
|½
|Kansas City
|64
|63
|.504
|1
|Los Angeles
|65
|64
|.504
|1
|Texas
|64
|64
|.500
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|64
|66
|.492
|2½
|Baltimore
|63
|65
|.492
|2½
|Toronto
|61
|68
|.473
|5
|Oakland
|56
|72
|.438
|9½
|Detroit
|55
|72
|.433
|10
|Chicago
|51
|76
|.402
|14
|Friday’s Games
Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
Minnesota 6, Toronto 1
Baltimore 16, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 3
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Houston 2, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 10, Minnesota 9
Baltimore at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Seattle (Albers 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-10), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-8), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 7-10) at Boston (Fister 3-6), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Morton 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 6-4) at Oakland (Cotton 6-10), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|71
|58
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|69
|59
|.539
|—
|Milwaukee
|66
|63
|.512
|3½
|Miami
|64
|63
|.504
|4½
|St. Louis
|64
|64
|.500
|5
|Pittsburgh
|61
|68
|.473
|8½
|Atlanta
|57
|69
|.452
|11
|San Diego
|57
|71
|.445
|12
|New York
|56
|71
|.441
|12½
|Cincinnati
|55
|74
|.426
|14½
|San Francisco
|52
|78
|.400
|18
|Philadelphia
|47
|80
|.370
|21½
|Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5
Miami 8, San Diego 6
Atlanta 5, Colorado 2
Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 3
Arizona 4, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-5) at Cincinnati (Bailey 4-6), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 6-12) at Miami (Straily 8-8), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 10-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-3) at Washington (Roark 10-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-9), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Stratton 2-2) at Arizona (Corbin 11-11), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 8:08 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
