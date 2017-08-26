All Times EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 4:38 pm 08/26/2017 04:38pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 69 59 .539
Minnesota 66 63 .512
Seattle 66 64 .508 ½
Kansas City 64 63 .504 1
Los Angeles 65 64 .504 1
Texas 64 64 .500
Tampa Bay 64 66 .492
Baltimore 63 65 .492
Toronto 61 68 .473 5
Oakland 56 72 .438
Detroit 55 72 .433 10
Chicago 51 76 .402 14
Friday’s Games

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Toronto 1

Baltimore 16, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Houston 2, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 10, Minnesota 9

Baltimore at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Albers 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-10), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-8), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 7-10) at Boston (Fister 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Morton 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 6-12), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 6-4) at Oakland (Cotton 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 71 58 .550
Colorado 69 59 .539
Milwaukee 66 63 .512
Miami 64 63 .504
St. Louis 64 64 .500 5
Pittsburgh 61 68 .473
Atlanta 57 69 .452 11
San Diego 57 71 .445 12
New York 56 71 .441 12½
Cincinnati 55 74 .426 14½
San Francisco 52 78 .400 18
Philadelphia 47 80 .370 21½
Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

Miami 8, San Diego 6

Atlanta 5, Colorado 2

Tampa Bay 7, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-5) at Cincinnati (Bailey 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 6-12) at Miami (Straily 8-8), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 10-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-3) at Washington (Roark 10-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Archer 9-7) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-6), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stratton 2-2) at Arizona (Corbin 11-11), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 8:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

