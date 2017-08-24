All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|68
|58
|.540
|—
|Minnesota
|65
|61
|.516
|—
|Los Angeles
|65
|62
|.512
|½
|Kansas City
|64
|62
|.508
|1
|Seattle
|65
|63
|.508
|1
|Texas
|63
|63
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|63
|66
|.488
|3½
|Baltimore
|62
|65
|.488
|3½
|Toronto
|60
|67
|.472
|5½
|Detroit
|55
|71
|.437
|10
|Oakland
|55
|72
|.433
|10½
|Chicago
|49
|76
|.392
|15½
|Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 8, Oakland 7, 12 innings
N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6
Seattle 9, Atlanta 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 6, Colorado 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 6
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Colorado 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Colon 5-10) at Toronto (Happ 6-9), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Hellickson 7-7) at Boston (Porcello 8-14), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 14-7) at Cleveland (Merritt 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at St. Louis (Wacha 9-6), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 6-4) at Oakland (Graveman 3-4), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (McHugh 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-1), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|70
|58
|.547
|—
|Colorado
|69
|58
|.543
|—
|Milwaukee
|66
|62
|.516
|3½
|St. Louis
|64
|62
|.508
|4½
|Miami
|63
|63
|.500
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|61
|67
|.477
|8½
|Atlanta
|56
|69
|.448
|12
|San Diego
|56
|70
|.444
|12½
|New York
|55
|71
|.437
|13½
|Cincinnati
|53
|74
|.417
|16
|San Francisco
|52
|77
|.403
|18
|Philadelphia
|46
|80
|.365
|22½
|Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 1, L.A. Dodgers 0, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2
Seattle 9, Atlanta 6
Kansas City 6, Colorado 4
St. Louis 6, San Diego 2
Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 9, Philadelphia 8
Colorado 3, Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-10) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 13-7) at Washington (Cole 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 11-10) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Conley 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-11), 7:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at St. Louis (Wacha 9-6), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 8-9) at Arizona (Greinke 14-6), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 11-5), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
