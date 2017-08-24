All Times EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press August 24, 2017
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 68 57 .544
Minnesota 65 61 .516
Kansas City 64 61 .512 ½
Los Angeles 65 62 .512 ½
Seattle 65 63 .508 1
Texas 63 63 .500 2
Tampa Bay 63 66 .488
Baltimore 62 65 .488
Toronto 60 67 .472
Detroit 54 71 .432 10½
Oakland 55 72 .433 10½
Chicago 49 76 .392 15½
Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Oakland 7, 12 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6

Seattle 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 6, Colorado 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Colon 5-10) at Toronto (Happ 6-9), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hellickson 7-7) at Boston (Porcello 8-14), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 14-7) at Cleveland (Merritt 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at St. Louis (Wacha 9-6), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 6-4) at Oakland (Graveman 3-4), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (McHugh 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-1), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 70 58 .547
Colorado 68 58 .540
Milwaukee 66 62 .516 3
St. Louis 64 62 .508 4
Miami 63 63 .500 5
Pittsburgh 61 66 .480
Atlanta 56 69 .448 11½
San Diego 56 70 .444 12
New York 55 71 .437 13
Cincinnati 53 74 .417 15½
San Francisco 52 77 .403 17½
Philadelphia 46 80 .365 22
Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 1, L.A. Dodgers 0, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

Seattle 9, Atlanta 6

Kansas City 6, Colorado 4

St. Louis 6, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 9, Philadelphia 8

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-10) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 13-7) at Washington (Grace 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 11-10) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Conley 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-11), 7:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at St. Louis (Wacha 9-6), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 8-9) at Arizona (Greinke 14-6), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 11-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

