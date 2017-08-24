All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|68
|57
|.544
|—
|Minnesota
|65
|61
|.516
|—
|Kansas City
|64
|61
|.512
|½
|Los Angeles
|65
|62
|.512
|½
|Seattle
|65
|63
|.508
|1
|Texas
|63
|63
|.500
|2
|Baltimore
|62
|65
|.488
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|62
|66
|.484
|4
|Toronto
|60
|66
|.476
|5
|Detroit
|54
|71
|.432
|10½
|Oakland
|55
|72
|.433
|10½
|Chicago
|49
|76
|.392
|15½
|Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 8, Oakland 7, 12 innings
N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6
Seattle 9, Atlanta 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 6, Colorado 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Col?n 5-10) at Toronto (Happ 6-9), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Hellickson 7-7) at Boston (Porcello 8-14), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 14-7) at Cleveland (Merritt 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Gonz?lez 7-10), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at St. Louis (Wacha 9-6), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 6-4) at Oakland (Graveman 3-4), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (McHugh 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-1), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|69
|58
|.543
|—
|Colorado
|68
|58
|.540
|—
|Milwaukee
|66
|62
|.516
|3
|St. Louis
|64
|62
|.508
|4
|Miami
|62
|63
|.496
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|61
|66
|.480
|7½
|Atlanta
|56
|69
|.448
|11½
|San Diego
|56
|70
|.444
|12
|New York
|55
|70
|.440
|12½
|Cincinnati
|53
|74
|.417
|15½
|San Francisco
|52
|77
|.403
|17½
|Philadelphia
|46
|79
|.368
|21½
|Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 1, L.A. Dodgers 0, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2
Seattle 9, Atlanta 6
Kansas City 6, Colorado 4
St. Louis 6, San Diego 2
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-10) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 13-7) at Washington (Grace 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 11-10) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Conley 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at Atlanta (Teher?n 7-11), 7:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at St. Louis (Wacha 9-6), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 8-9) at Arizona (Greinke 14-6), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 7-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 11-5), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.