All Times EDT

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 11:10 pm 08/31/2017 11:10pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 71 62 .534
Minnesota 70 63 .526
Los Angeles 69 65 .515
Baltimore 68 66 .507
Tampa Bay 67 68 .496 4
Texas 66 67 .496 4
Kansas City 65 67 .492
Seattle 66 68 .493
Toronto 62 72 .463
Detroit 58 74 .439 11½
Oakland 58 75 .436 12
Chicago 52 80 .394 17½
Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

Baltimore 8, Seattle 7

Detroit 6, Colorado 2

Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Boston 7, Toronto 1

Texas 8, Houston 1

Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 8

Thursday’s Games

Houston 5, Texas 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 11, Baltimore 8

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Fister 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-5) at Detroit (Farmer 3-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Texas (Hamels 9-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 6-10) at Minnesota (Gee 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-8) at Seattle (Leake 7-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 76 58 .567
Colorado 72 61 .541
Milwaukee 70 64 .522
St. Louis 66 66 .500
Miami 66 67 .496 6
Pittsburgh 63 71 .470
Atlanta 59 73 .447 12½
San Diego 59 74 .444 13
New York 58 75 .436 14
Cincinnati 57 77 .425 15½
San Francisco 53 82 .393 20
Philadelphia 50 83 .376 22
Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Detroit 6, Colorado 2

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 2nd game

Washington 4, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 5, San Francisco 0

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, Washington 3

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-10) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 10-10), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-8), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-9) at Miami (Straily 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 11-8) at Milwaukee (Nelson 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Walker 7-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-2) at San Diego (Lamet 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

