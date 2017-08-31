All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|71
|62
|.534
|—
|Minnesota
|70
|63
|.526
|—
|Los Angeles
|69
|65
|.515
|1½
|Baltimore
|68
|66
|.507
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|67
|68
|.496
|4
|Texas
|66
|67
|.496
|4
|Kansas City
|65
|67
|.492
|4½
|Seattle
|66
|68
|.493
|4½
|Toronto
|62
|72
|.463
|8½
|Detroit
|58
|74
|.439
|11½
|Oakland
|58
|75
|.436
|12
|Chicago
|52
|80
|.394
|17½
|Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game
Baltimore 8, Seattle 7
Detroit 6, Colorado 2
Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game
Boston 7, Toronto 1
Texas 8, Houston 1
Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 8
Houston 5, Texas 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 11, Baltimore 8
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Fister 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-5) at Detroit (Farmer 3-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Texas (Hamels 9-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 6-10) at Minnesota (Gee 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-8) at Seattle (Leake 7-12), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|76
|58
|.567
|—
|Colorado
|72
|61
|.541
|—
|Milwaukee
|70
|64
|.522
|2½
|St. Louis
|66
|66
|.500
|5½
|Miami
|66
|67
|.496
|6
|Pittsburgh
|63
|71
|.470
|9½
|Atlanta
|59
|73
|.447
|12½
|San Diego
|59
|74
|.444
|13
|New York
|58
|75
|.436
|14
|Cincinnati
|57
|77
|.425
|15½
|San Francisco
|53
|82
|.393
|20
|Philadelphia
|50
|83
|.376
|22
|Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5
Detroit 6, Colorado 2
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 2nd game
Washington 4, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 5, San Francisco 0
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, Washington 3
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-10) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 10-10), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-8), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-9) at Miami (Straily 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 11-8) at Milwaukee (Nelson 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 7-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 15-2) at San Diego (Lamet 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
___
