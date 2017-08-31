All Times EDT

501.5
By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 1:44 am 08/31/2017 01:44am
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 70 62 .530
Minnesota 69 63 .523
Los Angeles 69 65 .515 1
Baltimore 68 65 .511
Texas 66 66 .500 3
Tampa Bay 67 68 .496
Kansas City 65 67 .492 4
Seattle 66 68 .493 4
Toronto 61 72 .459
Detroit 58 74 .439 11
Oakland 58 75 .436 11½
Chicago 52 79 .397 16½
Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore 4, Seattle 0

Boston 3, Toronto 0

Texas 12, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 2

Colorado 7, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

Baltimore 8, Seattle 7

Detroit 6, Colorado 2

Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Boston 7, Toronto 1

Texas 8, Houston 1

Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 8

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10) at Minnesota (Colon 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 3-5) vs Houston (McHugh 2-2) at St. Petersburg, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 6-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 75 58 .564
Colorado 72 61 .541
Milwaukee 69 64 .519 3
Miami 66 66 .500
St. Louis 66 66 .500
Pittsburgh 63 71 .470
Atlanta 59 72 .450 12
San Diego 59 74 .444 13
New York 58 74 .439 13½
Cincinnati 56 77 .421 16
San Francisco 53 82 .393 20
Philadelphia 49 83 .371 22½
Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.

Washington 8, Miami 3

Cincinnati 14, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 7, Detroit 3

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 3

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Detroit 6, Colorado 2

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 2nd game

Washington 4, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 5, San Francisco 0

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 14-7) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-5) at Arizona (Greinke 15-6), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 1-5) at Miami (Despaigne 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 2-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 13-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 15-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 9-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6), 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

