All Times EDT

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|70
|62
|.530
|—
|Minnesota
|69
|63
|.523
|—
|Los Angeles
|69
|65
|.515
|1
|Baltimore
|68
|65
|.511
|1½
|Texas
|66
|66
|.500
|3
|Tampa Bay
|67
|68
|.496
|3½
|Kansas City
|65
|67
|.492
|4
|Seattle
|66
|68
|.493
|4
|Toronto
|61
|72
|.459
|8½
|Detroit
|58
|74
|.439
|11
|Oakland
|58
|75
|.436
|11½
|Chicago
|52
|79
|.397
|16½
|Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Baltimore 4, Seattle 0
Boston 3, Toronto 0
Texas 12, Houston 2
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 2
Colorado 7, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 2
Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game
Baltimore 8, Seattle 7
Detroit 6, Colorado 2
Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game
Boston 7, Toronto 1
Texas 8, Houston 1
Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 8
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 7-10) at Minnesota (Colon 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 3-5) vs Houston (McHugh 2-2) at St. Petersburg, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 6-8) at Baltimore (Hellickson 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|75
|58
|.564
|—
|Colorado
|72
|61
|.541
|—
|Milwaukee
|69
|64
|.519
|3
|Miami
|66
|66
|.500
|5½
|St. Louis
|66
|66
|.500
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|71
|.470
|9½
|Atlanta
|59
|72
|.450
|12
|San Diego
|59
|74
|.444
|13
|New York
|58
|74
|.439
|13½
|Cincinnati
|56
|77
|.421
|16
|San Francisco
|53
|82
|.393
|20
|Philadelphia
|49
|83
|.371
|22½
|Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.
Washington 8, Miami 3
Cincinnati 14, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 7, Detroit 3
Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
San Diego 6, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5
Detroit 6, Colorado 2
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 2nd game
Washington 4, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 17, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 5, San Francisco 0
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 14-7) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-5) at Arizona (Greinke 15-6), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lively 1-5) at Miami (Despaigne 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 2-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 13-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 15-7), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 9-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-6), 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, ppd.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
