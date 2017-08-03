Alex Wood avenges lone loss as Dodgers beat Braves 7-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Wood allowed one run in six innings to avenge his lone loss of the season, Chris Taylor had three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Thursday night.

Wood (13-1) evened his record this season against his former Atlanta teammates. He gave up a career-high nine runs, seven earned, in a 12-3 loss to the Braves on July 21. The left-hander returned to his All-Star form in the rematch, permitting seven hits.

Left-hander Tony Cingrani, who joined the Dodgers earlier in the day after he was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, gave up a three-run homer to rookie Ozzie Albies in the ninth. It was Albies’ first major league hit.

The Dodgers, whose nine-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 defeat Wednesday night, won two of three in the series. They are 21-3 since July 4, with all three losses coming against the Braves.

Atlanta’s only run off Wood came in the first when Freddie Freeman singled and scored on Tyler Flowers’ double to the center-field wall.

Rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb (1-6) issued seven walks, the most in any of his 10 starts, to match his seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. One walk was intentional. He allowed three runs, including one on a bases-loaded walk to Logan Forsythe in the third.

Taylor’s 13th homer to center field off Newcomb in the fourth drove in Yasiel Puig, who walked.

Wood loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth by walking Albies and pinch-hitter Lane Adams and giving up a bloop single to Ender Inciarte, but the Braves couldn’t score. A review lasting 2 minutes, 59 seconds, confirmed Adams was out at second on Wood’s pickoff throw, and Brandon Phillips hit into a double play.

Wood struck out Sean Rodriguez with runners on first and third to end the sixth.

Nick Markakis hit a one-out single to left field in the fourth for his 2,000th career hit. He became the 10th active player to reach the milestone and added a double in the sixth.

There was steady rain in the third and fourth but no delay, other than the grounds crew being called out to work on the muddy mound and batter’s box.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back strain) wants to throw off a mound but hasn’t been given the go-ahead by trainers. “I think the good thing is that physically he feels he can do more,” Roberts said. … 1B Adrian Gonzalez (herniated disk in his back) and 3B Rob Segedin (toe, wrist) began rehab assignments with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran ran and, according to manager Brian Snitker, was “fine” after leaving Wednesday night’s game after five innings with cramping in his right thigh. He is expected to make his next start. … RHP Jason Motte (back strain) could come off the 10-day DL on Friday. … Matt Adams (dizziness, headache) had a pinch-hit groundout in the seventh. He left Tuesday night’s game and did not play Wednesday.

ROSTER MOVE

Dodgers RHP Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear a roster spot for Cingrani.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Yu Darvish (6-9, 4.01 ERA with Texas) will make his much-anticipated Dodgers debut in Friday night’s opener of a weekend series at the Mets. Darvish left Atlanta before the team on Thursday to avoid late-night travel. He was acquired from the Rangers on Monday for three prospects.

Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (6-7, 4.01) will face the Marlins on Friday night. He is 10-3 with a 2.94 ERA in 16 career games against Miami.

