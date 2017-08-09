501.5
After freak injury running on field, Braves’ Camargo on DL

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 3:44 pm 08/09/2017 03:44pm
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 photo, Atlanta Braves shortstop Johan Camargo is tended to by personnel after collapsing as he took the field for a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, in Atlanta. Camargo was placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a bone bruise in his knee while jogging onto the field before Tuesday night's game. (AP Photo/John Amis, File

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie shortstop Johan Camargo was placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a bone bruise in his knee while jogging onto the field before Tuesday night’s game.

Rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Camargo was taking the field when his right knee appeared to lock as he tried to avoid stepping on the first-base chalk line. He fell to the ground and needed help off the field.

Camargo, on crutches after the game, attributed the injury to “bad luck.”

Swanson was optioned to Gwinnett on July 27, when he was hitting only .213 with six homers and 35 RBIs for Atlanta.

Swanson is expected to start in Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies.

