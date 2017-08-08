2017 MLB award predictor model

WASHINGTON — The contenders are separating themselves from the pack, the pennant races are starting to take shape, and the New York Mets are a stunt car on fire, careening off a rock face to the desert hellscape below. That means it must be August, so it’s a good time to check in on the two major awards races in each league to see how things stand with just under two months to play.

For those unfamiliar with the system, the model combines player rankings in a number of statistics, both old and new school, that voters tend to value when deciding the Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards. The model went 4-for-4 in 2015, but wasn’t quite as accurate last year. It picked Justin Verlander, who secured the most first-place votes, but didn’t actually win the award. It also picked Mookie Betts, who lost a close vote to Mike Trout. So, no, it isn’t perfect. But it should give you a pretty good idea of where the races stand. All numbers through the games Sunday, August 6.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)