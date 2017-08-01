1st-place Red Sox put 2B Pedroia back on DL with knee woes

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have put star second baseman Dustin Pedroia back on the 10-day disabled list for the third time this season because of knee trouble.

The AL East leaders made the move before playing at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. The move was retroactive to Thursday, and left-hander Robby Scott was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Pedroia is out with inflammation. He has been hobbled by knee problems since being injured in a late slide by Manny Machado in Baltimore on April 21.

The 33-year-old Pedroia leads the team with a .303 batting average and a .378 on-base percentage. He has six home runs and 54 RBIs.

Pedroia tops major league second basemen with a .997 fielding percentage, making only one error this year. That miscue ended his Red Sox-record of 114 straight games without an error by a second baseman.

Pedroia was 0 for 4 as a designated hitter Wednesday at Tampa Bay in his first game since July 28. He also was on the DL from May 30 to June 9.

Scott was 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 41 games for Boston this year.

