Yankees win first series in 6 weeks, beat Mariners 6-4

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 7:40 pm 07/23/2017 07:40pm
New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius, left, hits a solo home run as Seattle Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz, right, and home plate umpire Tom Woodring, center, look on in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Yankees won a series for the first time in six weeks when Aroldis Chapman struck out Ben Gamel with a runner on to preserve a 6-4 victory over Seattle on Sunday, their third win in four games against the Mariners this weekend.

The Yankees had been 0-8-2 in series since sweeping Baltimore on June 9-11. New York had lost 13 straight games with a chance to win a series.

After Seattle overcame a 3-0 deficit with a four-run fourth inning against Caleb Smith, Brett Gardner hit a tying, bases-loaded single in the sixth and Clint Frazier followed with a two-run double off former Yankee James Pazos (2-3).

Didi Gregorius had his first career multihomer game with solo shots in the second and fourth innings for New York, both on 0-1 pitches from Yovani Gallardo. Gregorius has 14 home runs.

Gardner opened the game with his 17th home run.

A converted starter pitching on consecutive days for the first time in big league career, Chad Green (1-0) struck out three in 2 1/3 perfect innings. Dellin Betances and David Robertson each threw a hitless inning, and Chapman had another shaky finish for his 11th save.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
