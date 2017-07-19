501.5
Yankees get Frazier, Robertson, Kahnle from White Sox

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 12:08 am 07/19/2017 12:08am
Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier watches his team during the ninth inning a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 1-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects.

The deal was announced Tuesday night, less than two weeks before the nonwaiver trade deadline.

The Yankees are aiming for a playoff run, while the White Sox made their second big trade in a week — last Thursday, they sent ace Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs for four minor leaguers.

