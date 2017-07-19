Yankees get Frazier, Robertson, Kahnle from White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects.

The deal was announced Tuesday night, less than two weeks before the nonwaiver trade deadline.

The Yankees are aiming for a playoff run, while the White Sox made their second big trade in a week — last Thursday, they sent ace Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs for four minor leaguers.

