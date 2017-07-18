Yankees 6, Twins 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Sanchez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.313
|Holliday dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Headley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Torreyes 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|1
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Granite cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Grossman dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Polanco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|a-Escobar ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Castro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|6
|8
|New York
|000
|150
|000—6
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|101
|100
|000—3
|7
|0
a-hit by pitch for Polanco in the 8th.
LOB_New York 7, Minnesota 12. 2B_Gardner 2 (17), Sanchez (9), Sano (13), Kepler (21), Grossman (15), Castro (15). 3B_Dozier (2). HR_Gregorius (12), off Pressly; Sano (22), off Cessa. RBIs_Sanchez 2 (46), Judge (67), Gregorius 2 (42), Headley (37), Dozier (47), Sano (63), Grossman (29).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Holliday 2, Cooper); Minnesota 8 (Granite 2, Mauer, Grossman, Rosario 3, Polanco). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 18.
Runners moved up_Mauer, Grossman, Sano. GIDP_Judge.
DP_New York 1 (Torreyes, Cooper); Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Dozier, Mauer).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|76
|4.61
|Shreve, W, 3-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.77
|Warren, H, 8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.82
|Betances, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.87
|Chapman, S, 10-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.42
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Colon, L, 2-9
|4
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3
|82
|8.19
|Pressly
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|7.12
|Breslow
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|5.22
|Hildenberger
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.38
|Belisle
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.35
Colon pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0, Pressly 1-1, Breslow 1-0, Hildenberger 3-0. HBP_Cessa (Sano), Betances (Escobar). WP_Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:28. A_33,114 (39,021).
