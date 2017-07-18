Yankees 6, Twins 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .253 Sanchez c 5 1 2 2 0 1 .279 Judge rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .313 Holliday dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Gregorius ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .291 Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Headley 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Torreyes 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .286 Totals 39 6 13 6 1 6

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .250 Granite cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .091 Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .281 Sano 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273 Kepler rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .262 Grossman dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .258 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .285 Polanco ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .221 a-Escobar ph-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Castro c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .218 Totals 34 3 7 3 6 8

New York 000 150 000—6 13 0 Minnesota 101 100 000—3 7 0

a-hit by pitch for Polanco in the 8th.

LOB_New York 7, Minnesota 12. 2B_Gardner 2 (17), Sanchez (9), Sano (13), Kepler (21), Grossman (15), Castro (15). 3B_Dozier (2). HR_Gregorius (12), off Pressly; Sano (22), off Cessa. RBIs_Sanchez 2 (46), Judge (67), Gregorius 2 (42), Headley (37), Dozier (47), Sano (63), Grossman (29).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Holliday 2, Cooper); Minnesota 8 (Granite 2, Mauer, Grossman, Rosario 3, Polanco). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Minnesota 2 for 18.

Runners moved up_Mauer, Grossman, Sano. GIDP_Judge.

DP_New York 1 (Torreyes, Cooper); Minnesota 1 (Escobar, Dozier, Mauer).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cessa 3 2-3 4 3 3 4 2 76 4.61 Shreve, W, 3-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 24 2.77 Warren, H, 8 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 1.82 Betances, H, 10 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 2.87 Chapman, S, 10-13 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.42 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Colon, L, 2-9 4 8 4 4 0 3 82 8.19 Pressly 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 19 7.12 Breslow 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 6 5.22 Hildenberger 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.38 Belisle 2 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.35

Colon pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0, Pressly 1-1, Breslow 1-0, Hildenberger 3-0. HBP_Cessa (Sano), Betances (Escobar). WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:28. A_33,114 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.