Yankees 6, Twins 3

|New York
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|G.Sanch c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Granite cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|C.Frzer lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Headley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|E.Escbr ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cstro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|New York
|000
|150
|000—6
|Minnesota
|101
|100
|000—3
DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_New York 7, Minnesota 12. 2B_Gardner 2 (17), G.Sanchez (9), Sano (13), Kepler (21), Grossman (15), J.Castro (15). 3B_B.Dozier (2). HR_Gregorius (12), Sano (22).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Cessa
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Shreve W,3-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Warren H,8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Betances H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chapman S,10-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|Colon L,2-9
|4
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Pressly
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Breslow
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hildenberger
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Belisle
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Colon pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Cessa (Sano), by Betances (Escobar). WP_Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:28. A_33,114 (39,021).
