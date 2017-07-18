501.5
Yankees 6, Twins 3

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 11:49 pm 07/18/2017 11:49pm
New York Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 5 1 2 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 1 1 1
G.Sanch c 5 1 2 2 Granite cf 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 2 2 1 Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0
Hlliday dh 5 0 0 0 Sano 3b 4 1 2 1
Grgrius ss 4 1 3 2 Kepler rf 5 0 2 0
C.Frzer lf 4 0 0 0 Grssman dh 4 0 1 1
Headley 3b 4 0 1 1 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 2 0 0 0
Trreyes 2b 4 1 3 0 E.Escbr ph-ss 0 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 4 1 1 0
Totals 39 6 13 6 Totals 34 3 7 3
New York 000 150 000—6
Minnesota 101 100 000—3

DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_New York 7, Minnesota 12. 2B_Gardner 2 (17), G.Sanchez (9), Sano (13), Kepler (21), Grossman (15), J.Castro (15). 3B_B.Dozier (2). HR_Gregorius (12), Sano (22).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cessa 3 2-3 4 3 3 4 2
Shreve W,3-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Warren H,8 2 0 0 0 0 2
Betances H,10 1 1 0 0 1 2
Chapman S,10-13 1 0 0 0 1 0
Minnesota
Colon L,2-9 4 8 4 4 0 3
Pressly 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Breslow 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Hildenberger 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Belisle 2 1 0 0 0 1

Colon pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Cessa (Sano), by Betances (Escobar). WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:28. A_33,114 (39,021).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

