Yankees 6, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.282
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Duda 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|0
|15
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|C.Frazier lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.282
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Holliday dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Headley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|T.Frazier 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Torreyes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|28
|6
|5
|6
|3
|10
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100—1
|2
|0
|New York
|100
|130
|01x—6
|5
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 1, New York 2. HR_Duda (18), off Tanaka; Gardner (19), off Pruitt; Judge (33), off Pruitt; C.Frazier (4), off Pruitt. RBIs_Duda (38), Gardner (47), C.Frazier 3 (16), Judge (74), Gregorius (49).
RISP_; New York 2 for 2.
Runners moved up_Judge.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pruitt, L, 5-2
|5
|4
|5
|5
|2
|7
|81
|6.63
|Whitley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.07
|Kolarek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|5.87
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 8-9
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|14
|109
|5.09
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.58
HBP_Kolarek (Gardner). PB_Ramos (2).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:23. A_40,470 (49,642).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.