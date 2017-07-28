Yankees 6, Rays 1

501.5
By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 9:42 pm 07/28/2017 09:42pm
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .282
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Duda 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .247
Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Hechavarria ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Totals 29 1 2 1 0 15
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 2 3 1 1 1 0 .262
C.Frazier lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .282
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .308
Sanchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .307
Holliday dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Headley 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269
T.Frazier 3b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .211
Torreyes 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 28 6 5 6 3 10
Tampa Bay 000 000 100—1 2 0
New York 100 130 01x—6 5 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 1, New York 2. HR_Duda (18), off Tanaka; Gardner (19), off Pruitt; Judge (33), off Pruitt; C.Frazier (4), off Pruitt. RBIs_Duda (38), Gardner (47), C.Frazier 3 (16), Judge (74), Gregorius (49).

RISP_; New York 2 for 2.

Runners moved up_Judge.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pruitt, L, 5-2 5 4 5 5 2 7 81 6.63
Whitley 2 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.07
Kolarek 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 5.87
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 8-9 8 2 1 1 0 14 109 5.09
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.58

HBP_Kolarek (Gardner). PB_Ramos (2).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:23. A_40,470 (49,642).

