Yankees 6, Rays 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .282 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Duda 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .247 Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Miller dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Beckham 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Hechavarria ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Totals 29 1 2 1 0 15

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 2 3 1 1 1 0 .262 C.Frazier lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .282 Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .308 Sanchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .307 Holliday dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Headley 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269 T.Frazier 3b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .211 Torreyes 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Totals 28 6 5 6 3 10

Tampa Bay 000 000 100—1 2 0 New York 100 130 01x—6 5 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 1, New York 2. HR_Duda (18), off Tanaka; Gardner (19), off Pruitt; Judge (33), off Pruitt; C.Frazier (4), off Pruitt. RBIs_Duda (38), Gardner (47), C.Frazier 3 (16), Judge (74), Gregorius (49).

RISP_; New York 2 for 2.

Runners moved up_Judge.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pruitt, L, 5-2 5 4 5 5 2 7 81 6.63 Whitley 2 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.07 Kolarek 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 5.87 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 8-9 8 2 1 1 0 14 109 5.09 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.58

HBP_Kolarek (Gardner). PB_Ramos (2).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:23. A_40,470 (49,642).

