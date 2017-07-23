Yankees 6, Mariners 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|C.Frazier lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.295
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.310
|Sanchez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Holliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|1-Ellsbury pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Headley 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|T.Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Wade 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.138
|a-Torreyes ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|7
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Valencia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|2-Motter pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.320
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|1
|8
|New York
|110
|103
|000—6
|10
|0
|Seattle
|000
|400
|000—4
|7
|0
a-singled for Wade in the 6th.
1-ran for Holliday in the 9th. 2-ran for Cruz in the 9th.
LOB_New York 10, Seattle 3. 2B_C.Frazier (6), Headley 2 (23), Wade (3), Seager 2 (23), Heredia (6). HR_Gardner (17), off Gallardo; Gregorius (13), off Gallardo; Gregorius (14), off Gallardo. RBIs_Gardner 2 (45), C.Frazier 2 (11), Gregorius 2 (44), Gamel 2 (35), Heredia 2 (15). CS_Motter (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Gardner 2, C.Frazier, Holliday 2, Torreyes); Seattle 3 (Gamel 2, Ruiz). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Seattle 2 for 9.
DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Valencia).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|56
|8.10
|Green, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|1.56
|Betances, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.62
|Robertson, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.72
|Chapman, S, 11-14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.51
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|78
|5.58
|Pazos, L, 2-3, BS, 3-3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|24
|4.10
|Zych
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.99
|Pagan
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|45
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Zych 3-2. PB_Sanchez (9), Ruiz (4).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:13. A_38,503 (47,476).
