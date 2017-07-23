Yankees 6, Mariners 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .256 C.Frazier lf 5 0 1 2 0 3 .295 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .310 Sanchez c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Holliday dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .238 1-Ellsbury pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Gregorius ss 5 2 2 2 0 0 .304 Headley 1b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .266 T.Frazier 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .203 Wade 2b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .138 a-Torreyes ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Totals 36 6 10 6 7 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .328 Valencia 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .269 Cano 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .286 2-Motter pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Gamel lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .320 Heredia cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .266 Ruiz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Totals 33 4 7 4 1 8

New York 110 103 000—6 10 0 Seattle 000 400 000—4 7 0

a-singled for Wade in the 6th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 9th. 2-ran for Cruz in the 9th.

LOB_New York 10, Seattle 3. 2B_C.Frazier (6), Headley 2 (23), Wade (3), Seager 2 (23), Heredia (6). HR_Gardner (17), off Gallardo; Gregorius (13), off Gallardo; Gregorius (14), off Gallardo. RBIs_Gardner 2 (45), C.Frazier 2 (11), Gregorius 2 (44), Gamel 2 (35), Heredia 2 (15). CS_Motter (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Gardner 2, C.Frazier, Holliday 2, Torreyes); Seattle 3 (Gamel 2, Ruiz). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Seattle 2 for 9.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Valencia).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith 3 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 56 8.10 Green, W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 37 1.56 Betances, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.62 Robertson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.72 Chapman, S, 11-14 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.51 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo 5 5 3 3 3 5 78 5.58 Pazos, L, 2-3, BS, 3-3 1-3 2 3 3 2 0 24 4.10 Zych 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 1.99 Pagan 3 2 0 0 1 4 45 2.57

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-0, Zych 3-2. PB_Sanchez (9), Ruiz (4).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:13. A_38,503 (47,476).

