Yankees 6, Mariners 4

|New York
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frzer lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Vlencia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hlliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Motter pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellsbry pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Headley 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Wade 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|New York
|110
|103
|000—6
|Seattle
|000
|400
|000—4
LOB_New York 10, Seattle 3. 2B_C.Frazier (6), Headley 2 (23), Wade (3), K.Seager 2 (23), Heredia (6). HR_Gardner (17), Gregorius 2 (14). CS_Motter (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Smith
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Green W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Betances H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,11-14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Gallardo
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Pazos L,2-3 BS,3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Zych
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pagan
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:13. A_38,503 (47,476).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.