Yankees 6, Mariners 4

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 7:35 pm 07/23/2017 07:35pm
New York Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 5 1 2 2 Segura ss 4 0 0 0
C.Frzer lf 5 0 1 2 Vlencia 1b 4 1 1 0
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Cano 2b 4 1 1 0
G.Sanch c 5 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 1 1 0
Hlliday dh 4 0 0 0 Motter pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Ellsbry pr-dh 0 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 4 0 2 0
Grgrius ss 5 2 2 2 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Headley 1b 3 1 2 0 Gamel lf 4 1 1 2
T.Frzer 3b 3 1 1 0 Heredia cf 3 0 1 2
Wade 2b 1 0 1 0 C.Ruiz c 3 0 0 0
Trreyes ph-2b 2 1 1 0
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 33 4 7 4
New York 110 103 000—6
Seattle 000 400 000—4

LOB_New York 10, Seattle 3. 2B_C.Frazier (6), Headley 2 (23), Wade (3), K.Seager 2 (23), Heredia (6). HR_Gardner (17), Gregorius 2 (14). CS_Motter (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Smith 3 2-3 5 4 4 1 2
Green W,1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Betances H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robertson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman S,11-14 1 2 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Gallardo 5 5 3 3 3 5
Pazos L,2-3 BS,3 1-3 2 3 3 2 0
Zych 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Pagan 3 2 0 0 1 4

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:13. A_38,503 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Advertiser Content


