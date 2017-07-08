Yankees 5, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Perez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Santana rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.291
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|b-Pina ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.230
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|15
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.330
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Headley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Ellsbury cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Frazier lf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.300
|Romine 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|a-Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Torreyes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|4
|3
|8
|Milwaukee
|300
|000
|000—3
|6
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|203—5
|6
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Romine in the 7th. b-struck out for Vogt in the 9th.
E_Suter (1), Arcia (12), Severino (1). LOB_Milwaukee 5, New York 4. 2B_Thames (15), Headley (18). 3B_Frazier (2). HR_Santana (15), off Severino; Frazier (2), off Knebel. RBIs_Santana 3 (50), Frazier 4 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Thames 2, Vogt); New York 1 (Torreyes). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; New York 3 for 6.
GIDP_Santana.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames); New York 1 (Headley, Torreyes, Romine).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suter
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|93
|2.96
|Hughes, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.03
|Barnes, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.63
|Knebel, L, 0-2, BS, 4-17
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|16
|1.76
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|7
|6
|3
|3
|2
|10
|102
|3.54
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.18
|Chapman, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.66
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0. HBP_Severino (Shaw). WP_Severino.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:36. A_40,224 (49,642).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.