Yankees 5, Brewers 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .213 Thames 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Perez lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Shaw 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .296 Santana rf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .291 Aguilar dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .299 Vogt c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 b-Pina ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .230 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Totals 32 3 6 3 2 15

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Judge rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .330 Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Gregorius ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .297 Headley 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247 Ellsbury cf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .264 Frazier lf 4 1 3 4 0 0 .300 Romine 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231 a-Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Torreyes 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Totals 31 5 6 4 3 8

Milwaukee 300 000 000—3 6 2 New York 000 000 203—5 6 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Romine in the 7th. b-struck out for Vogt in the 9th.

E_Suter (1), Arcia (12), Severino (1). LOB_Milwaukee 5, New York 4. 2B_Thames (15), Headley (18). 3B_Frazier (2). HR_Santana (15), off Severino; Frazier (2), off Knebel. RBIs_Santana 3 (50), Frazier 4 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Thames 2, Vogt); New York 1 (Torreyes). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; New York 3 for 6.

GIDP_Santana.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames); New York 1 (Headley, Torreyes, Romine).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suter 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 5 93 2.96 Hughes, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.03 Barnes, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.63 Knebel, L, 0-2, BS, 4-17 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 16 1.76 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 7 6 3 3 2 10 102 3.54 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.18 Chapman, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.66

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0. HBP_Severino (Shaw). WP_Severino.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:36. A_40,224 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.