Yankees 5, Brewers 3

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 3:56 pm 07/08/2017 03:56pm
Milwaukee New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 Gardner dh 4 0 0 0
Thames 1b 4 1 1 0 Judge rf 3 0 1 0
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0
H.Perez lf 0 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 1 0 0
T.Shaw 3b 3 1 1 0 Headley 3b 4 1 1 0
Do.Sntn rf 3 1 1 3 Ellsbry cf 3 2 1 0
Aguilar dh 3 0 1 0 C.Frzer lf 4 1 3 4
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 Au.Rmne 1b 2 0 0 0
Pina ph-c 1 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 3 0 0 0
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 31 5 6 4
Milwaukee 300 000 000—3
New York 000 000 203—5

E_L.Severino (1), Suter (1), Arcia (12). DP_Milwaukee 1, New York 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, New York 4. 2B_Thames (15), Headley (18). 3B_C.Frazier (2). HR_Do.Santana (15), C.Frazier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Suter 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 5
Hughes H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes H,16 1 0 0 0 0 2
Knebel L,0-2 BS,4 1-3 1 3 3 2 1
New York
Severino 7 6 3 3 2 10
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chapman W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Severino (Shaw). WP_Severino.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:36. A_40,224 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

