501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yankees 4, Red Sox 1

Yankees 4, Red Sox 1

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 10:09 pm 07/15/2017 10:09pm
Share
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf-lf 6 0 1 0 2 2 .255
Sanchez c 6 0 1 1 1 3 .277
Judge rf 6 0 0 0 2 2 .319
Holliday dh 6 1 1 1 1 2 .255
Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .313
1-Ellsbury pr-cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .262
Headley 3b 7 1 2 0 0 3 .256
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
a-Gregorius ph-ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
d-Romine ph-1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .235
Torreyes ss-2b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Totals 55 4 9 4 9 19
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 6 1 0 0 1 2 .269
Pedroia 2b 6 0 1 0 1 0 .303
Bogaerts ss 6 0 1 0 1 1 .302
Moreland 1b 6 0 0 1 0 2 .251
Ramirez dh 6 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Benintendi lf 6 0 3 0 0 1 .282
Bradley Jr. cf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
c-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Lin 3b 5 0 1 0 1 0 .311
Totals 53 1 8 1 4 12
New York 000 000 001 000 000 3—4 9 0
Boston 001 000 000 000 000 0—1 8 2

a-struck out for Frazier in the 9th. b-struck out for Cooper in the 9th. c-struck out for Leon in the 10th. d-walked for Choi in the 12th.

1-ran for Castro in the 9th.

E_Bogaerts (8), Lin (1). LOB_New York 14, Boston 9. 2B_Sanchez (8), Castro (14), Ellsbury (8). HR_Holliday (16), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Sanchez (44), Holliday (48), Gregorius (39), Romine (18), Moreland (42). SB_Ellsbury (11). CS_Judge (3), Lin (1). SF_Sanchez, Moreland. S_Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Judge 2, Cooper, Torreyes, Choi); Boston 4 (Betts, Ramirez 2, Leon). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Boston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Frazier. LIDP_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Torreyes.

DP_New York 1 (Cooper); Boston 1 (Lin, Bogaerts, Pedroia).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino 7 4 1 1 2 6 114 3.40
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.09
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.97
Shreve 0 2 0 0 0 0 6 2.96
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.91
Holder 3 1 0 0 0 1 41 3.47
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.74
Heller, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3 32 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 7 2-3 3 0 0 2 13 118 2.59
Kimbrel, BS, 3-26 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 26 1.38
Hembree 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 3.48
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.75
Boyer 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.00
Workman 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.84
Abad 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.89
Fister, L, 0-3 2 2-3 4 3 3 2 1 53 6.75

Shreve pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Hembree pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-0, Kimbrel 1-0, Scott 1-0, Fister 2-0. WP_Holder.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_5:50. A_36,936 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?