Yankees 4, Red Sox 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf-lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.255
|Sanchez c
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.277
|Judge rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.319
|Holliday dh
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.255
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|1-Ellsbury pr-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Headley 3b
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|a-Gregorius ph-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|d-Romine ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Torreyes ss-2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|55
|4
|9
|4
|9
|19
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Pedroia 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Bogaerts ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Moreland 1b
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Ramirez dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Benintendi lf
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Bradley Jr. cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|c-Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Lin 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Totals
|53
|1
|8
|1
|4
|12
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|000
|000
|3—4
|9
|0
|Boston
|001
|000
|000
|000
|000
|0—1
|8
|2
a-struck out for Frazier in the 9th. b-struck out for Cooper in the 9th. c-struck out for Leon in the 10th. d-walked for Choi in the 12th.
1-ran for Castro in the 9th.
E_Bogaerts (8), Lin (1). LOB_New York 14, Boston 9. 2B_Sanchez (8), Castro (14), Ellsbury (8). HR_Holliday (16), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Sanchez (44), Holliday (48), Gregorius (39), Romine (18), Moreland (42). SB_Ellsbury (11). CS_Judge (3), Lin (1). SF_Sanchez, Moreland. S_Torreyes.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Judge 2, Cooper, Torreyes, Choi); Boston 4 (Betts, Ramirez 2, Leon). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Boston 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Frazier. LIDP_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Torreyes.
DP_New York 1 (Cooper); Boston 1 (Lin, Bogaerts, Pedroia).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|114
|3.40
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.09
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.97
|Shreve
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.96
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.91
|Holder
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|41
|3.47
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.74
|Heller, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|13
|118
|2.59
|Kimbrel, BS, 3-26
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|26
|1.38
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|3.48
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.75
|Boyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.00
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.84
|Abad
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.89
|Fister, L, 0-3
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|53
|6.75
Shreve pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
Hembree pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-0, Kimbrel 1-0, Scott 1-0, Fister 2-0. WP_Holder.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_5:50. A_36,936 (37,499).
