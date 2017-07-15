Yankees 4, Red Sox 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf-lf 6 0 1 0 2 2 .255 Sanchez c 6 0 1 1 1 3 .277 Judge rf 6 0 0 0 2 2 .319 Holliday dh 6 1 1 1 1 2 .255 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .313 1-Ellsbury pr-cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .262 Headley 3b 7 1 2 0 0 3 .256 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259 a-Gregorius ph-ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 d-Romine ph-1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .235 Torreyes ss-2b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Totals 55 4 9 4 9 19

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 6 1 0 0 1 2 .269 Pedroia 2b 6 0 1 0 1 0 .303 Bogaerts ss 6 0 1 0 1 1 .302 Moreland 1b 6 0 0 1 0 2 .251 Ramirez dh 6 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Benintendi lf 6 0 3 0 0 1 .282 Bradley Jr. cf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 c-Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Lin 3b 5 0 1 0 1 0 .311 Totals 53 1 8 1 4 12

New York 000 000 001 000 000 3—4 9 0 Boston 001 000 000 000 000 0—1 8 2

a-struck out for Frazier in the 9th. b-struck out for Cooper in the 9th. c-struck out for Leon in the 10th. d-walked for Choi in the 12th.

1-ran for Castro in the 9th.

E_Bogaerts (8), Lin (1). LOB_New York 14, Boston 9. 2B_Sanchez (8), Castro (14), Ellsbury (8). HR_Holliday (16), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Sanchez (44), Holliday (48), Gregorius (39), Romine (18), Moreland (42). SB_Ellsbury (11). CS_Judge (3), Lin (1). SF_Sanchez, Moreland. S_Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Judge 2, Cooper, Torreyes, Choi); Boston 4 (Betts, Ramirez 2, Leon). RISP_New York 3 for 14; Boston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Frazier. LIDP_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Torreyes.

DP_New York 1 (Cooper); Boston 1 (Lin, Bogaerts, Pedroia).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 7 4 1 1 2 6 114 3.40 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.09 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.97 Shreve 0 2 0 0 0 0 6 2.96 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.91 Holder 3 1 0 0 0 1 41 3.47 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.74 Heller, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3 32 0.00 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 7 2-3 3 0 0 2 13 118 2.59 Kimbrel, BS, 3-26 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 26 1.38 Hembree 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 3.48 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.75 Boyer 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.00 Workman 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.84 Abad 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.89 Fister, L, 0-3 2 2-3 4 3 3 2 1 53 6.75

Shreve pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Hembree pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-0, Kimbrel 1-0, Scott 1-0, Fister 2-0. WP_Holder.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_5:50. A_36,936 (37,499).

