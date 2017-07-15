501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Yankees 4, Red Sox…

Yankees 4, Red Sox 1, 16 innings,

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 10:09 pm 07/15/2017 10:09pm
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf-lf 6 0 1 0 Betts rf 6 1 0 0
G.Sanch c 6 0 1 1 Pedroia 2b 6 0 1 0
Judge rf 6 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 6 0 1 0
Hlliday dh 6 1 1 1 Mreland 1b 6 0 0 1
S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0 H.Rmirz dh 6 0 1 0
Ellsbry pr-cf 2 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 6 0 3 0
Headley 3b 7 1 2 0 Brdly J cf 6 0 1 0
C.Frzer lf 3 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0
Grgrius ph-ss 4 1 1 1 Young ph 1 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0
Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Lin 3b 5 0 1 0
Au.Rmne ph-1b 2 0 1 1
Trreyes ss-2b 6 0 0 0
Totals 55 4 9 4 Totals 53 1 8 1
New York 000 000 001 000 000 3—4
Boston 001 000 000 000 000 0—1

E_Bogaerts (8), Lin (1). DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_New York 14, Boston 9. 2B_G.Sanchez (8), S.Castro (14), Ellsbury (8). HR_Holliday (16). SB_Ellsbury (11). CS_Judge (3), Lin (1). SF_G.Sanchez (1), Moreland (3). S_Torreyes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino 7 4 1 1 2 6
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shreve 0 2 0 0 0 0
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holder 3 1 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 0
Heller W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3
Boston
Sale 7 2-3 3 0 0 2 13
Kimbrel BS,3 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3
Hembree 1 0 0 0 2 1
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boyer 1 0 0 0 1 0
Workman 1 0 0 0 1 1
Abad 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Fister L,0-3 2 2-3 4 3 3 2 1

Shreve pitched to 2 batters in the 10th

Hembree pitched to 1 batter in the 11th

WP_Holder.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_5:50. A_36,936 (37,499).

