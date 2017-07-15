Yankees 4, Red Sox 1, 16 innings,

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner cf-lf 6 0 1 0 Betts rf 6 1 0 0 G.Sanch c 6 0 1 1 Pedroia 2b 6 0 1 0 Judge rf 6 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 6 0 1 0 Hlliday dh 6 1 1 1 Mreland 1b 6 0 0 1 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0 H.Rmirz dh 6 0 1 0 Ellsbry pr-cf 2 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 6 0 3 0 Headley 3b 7 1 2 0 Brdly J cf 6 0 1 0 C.Frzer lf 3 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ph-ss 4 1 1 1 Young ph 1 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Lin 3b 5 0 1 0 Au.Rmne ph-1b 2 0 1 1 Trreyes ss-2b 6 0 0 0 Totals 55 4 9 4 Totals 53 1 8 1

New York 000 000 001 000 000 3—4 Boston 001 000 000 000 000 0—1

E_Bogaerts (8), Lin (1). DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_New York 14, Boston 9. 2B_G.Sanchez (8), S.Castro (14), Ellsbury (8). HR_Holliday (16). SB_Ellsbury (11). CS_Judge (3), Lin (1). SF_G.Sanchez (1), Moreland (3). S_Torreyes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Severino 7 4 1 1 2 6 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1 Shreve 0 2 0 0 0 0 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 Holder 3 1 0 0 0 1 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 0 Heller W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3 Boston Sale 7 2-3 3 0 0 2 13 Kimbrel BS,3 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 Hembree 1 0 0 0 2 1 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0 Boyer 1 0 0 0 1 0 Workman 1 0 0 0 1 1 Abad 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Fister L,0-3 2 2-3 4 3 3 2 1

Shreve pitched to 2 batters in the 10th

Hembree pitched to 1 batter in the 11th

WP_Holder.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_5:50. A_36,936 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.