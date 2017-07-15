Yankees 4, Red Sox 1, 16 innings,

|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf-lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|6
|1
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Pedroia 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Hlliday dh
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Mreland 1b
|6
|0
|0
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Ellsbry pr-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|6
|0
|3
|0
|Headley 3b
|7
|1
|2
|0
|Brdly J cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|C.Frzer lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ph-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lin 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Rmne ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Trreyes ss-2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|55
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|53
|1
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|000
|000
|3—4
|Boston
|001
|000
|000
|000
|000
|0—1
E_Bogaerts (8), Lin (1). DP_New York 1, Boston 1. LOB_New York 14, Boston 9. 2B_G.Sanchez (8), S.Castro (14), Ellsbury (8). HR_Holliday (16). SB_Ellsbury (11). CS_Judge (3), Lin (1). SF_G.Sanchez (1), Moreland (3). S_Torreyes (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shreve
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holder
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Heller W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Boston
|Sale
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|13
|Kimbrel BS,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Abad
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fister L,0-3
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
Shreve pitched to 2 batters in the 10th
Hembree pitched to 1 batter in the 11th
WP_Holder.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_5:50. A_36,936 (37,499).
