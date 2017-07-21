Yankees 4, Mariners 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.312
|Holliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Ellsbury cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Headley 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|2
|3
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.344
|Gamel lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.317
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|1-Heredia pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|37
|1
|10
|1
|2
|9
|New York
|000
|001
|012—4
|7
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|001—1
|10
|2
1-ran for Zunino in the 9th.
E_Severino (2), Segura (10), Cano (7). LOB_New York 6, Seattle 12. 2B_Gregorius (14), Gamel (17), Cano (15), Seager (21). HR_Gardner (16), off Hernandez. RBIs_Gardner (43), Judge (68), Cano (65).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gardner, Frazier); Seattle 6 (Segura 2, Cruz, Seager, Dyson, Zunino). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Seattle 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Dyson. GIDP_Holliday 2.
DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Cano, Valencia), (Seager, Valencia).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 6-4
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|6
|100
|3.21
|Betances, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.78
|Chapman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|3.65
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 5-4
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|107
|3.88
|Pazos
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.41
|Zych
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.10
|Povse
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|31
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored_Zych 2-1. HBP_Betances (Seager). WP_Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:14. A_35,175 (47,476).
