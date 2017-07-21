Yankees 4, Mariners 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .254 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .271 Judge rf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .312 Holliday dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Gregorius ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .295 Frazier 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .207 Ellsbury cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Headley 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .260 Totals 34 4 7 2 3 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .344 Gamel lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .317 Cano 2b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .271 Cruz dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Valencia 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .232 1-Heredia pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .269 Totals 37 1 10 1 2 9

New York 000 001 012—4 7 1 Seattle 000 000 001—1 10 2

1-ran for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Severino (2), Segura (10), Cano (7). LOB_New York 6, Seattle 12. 2B_Gregorius (14), Gamel (17), Cano (15), Seager (21). HR_Gardner (16), off Hernandez. RBIs_Gardner (43), Judge (68), Cano (65).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Gardner, Frazier); Seattle 6 (Segura 2, Cruz, Seager, Dyson, Zunino). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Seattle 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Dyson. GIDP_Holliday 2.

DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Cano, Valencia), (Seager, Valencia).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, W, 6-4 7 8 0 0 1 6 100 3.21 Betances, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.78 Chapman 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 3.65 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, L, 5-4 7 3 1 1 2 9 107 3.88 Pazos 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 8 3.41 Zych 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 2.10 Povse 1 2 2 0 0 0 31 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Zych 2-1. HBP_Betances (Seager). WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:14. A_35,175 (47,476).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.