Yankees 4, Mariners 1

|New York
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Hlliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|St.Cstr 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ellsbry cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Headley 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|2
|Totals
|37
|1
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|001
|012—4
|Seattle
|000
|000
|001—1
E_Segura (10), Cano (7), L.Severino (2). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_New York 6, Seattle 12. 2B_Gregorius (14), Gamel (17), Cano (15), K.Seager (21). HR_Gardner (16).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino W,6-4
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Betances H,11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Seattle
|Hernandez L,5-4
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Pazos
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zych
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Povse
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Betances (Seager). WP_Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:14. A_35,175 (47,476).
