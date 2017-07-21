501.5
Yankees 4, Mariners 1

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 1:35 am 07/21/2017 01:35am
New York Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 1 1 1 Segura ss 5 0 1 0
G.Sanch c 3 0 0 0 Gamel lf 5 0 1 0
Judge rf 3 0 1 1 Cano 2b 5 0 3 1
Hlliday dh 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 5 0 1 0
St.Cstr 2b 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0
Grgrius ss 3 1 2 0 Vlencia 1b 4 0 2 0
T.Frzer 3b 4 1 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0
Ellsbry cf 4 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 4 0 0 0
Headley 1b 4 1 2 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0
Heredia pr 0 1 0 0
Totals 34 4 7 2 Totals 37 1 10 1
New York 000 001 012—4
Seattle 000 000 001—1

E_Segura (10), Cano (7), L.Severino (2). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_New York 6, Seattle 12. 2B_Gregorius (14), Gamel (17), Cano (15), K.Seager (21). HR_Gardner (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino W,6-4 7 8 0 0 1 6
Betances H,11 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 1 1 1 1 2
Seattle
Hernandez L,5-4 7 3 1 1 2 9
Pazos 1-3 1 1 0 0 0
Zych 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Povse 1 2 2 0 0 0

HBP_by Betances (Seager). WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:14. A_35,175 (47,476).

Topics:
