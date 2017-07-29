Wood, 3 relievers combine on 2-hitter in Padres’ win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Newcomer Travis Wood combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, and Cory Spangenberg tripled in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run on a ball four wild pitch to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Wood (2-3) was making his Padres debut after being acquired Monday from Kansas City in a six-player deal that sent two relievers and one starter to the Royals. The left-hander allowed two runs and two hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked one. He retired his last 10 batters after allowing Andrew McCutchen’s two-run homer in the third.

Craig Stammen and Kirby Yates each threw a hitless inning before Brad Hand, the Padres’ only All-Star, pitched the ninth for his sixth save, allowing only McCutchen’s single. Hand extended his scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings.

Wood had an RBI single in the fourth.

San Diego won its third straight while the Pirates lost their third in a row and for the fifth time in six games.

Spangenberg tripled into the right-field corner with one out in the sixth to score Jose Pirela, who was aboard on a single that chased starter Chad Kuhl. With two outs, Allen Cordoba walked but ball four was a wild pitch by Daniel Hudson (2-5), bringing in Spangenberg.

Wood hit a bases-loaded single to left in the fourth to bring in Spangenberg. The inning ended when Cordoba rounded second too far and was tagged out.

McCutchen hit a two-run homer with two outs in the third inning to reach 700 career RBIs. With Harrison aboard on a walk, McCutchen drove a pitch into the second deck in left field. It was his 19th.

McCutchen is the 13th player in team history to reach 700 RBIs.

Kuhl allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked five.

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (10-7, 3.62 ERA) has won two of his last three decisions and five of his last eight.

Padres: Rookie RHP Dinelson Lamet (4-4, 5.92 ERA) is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in four starts at Petco Park.

