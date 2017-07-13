White Sox reliever Nate Jones has season-ending surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox reliever Nate Jones has undergone season-ending arm surgery.

Sidelined since April 28 because of inflammation in his right elbow, he experienced discomfort during a throwing session last week.

General manager Rick Hahn says the issue stems from Tommy John elbow surgery Jones had in 2014. He says scar tissue formed around the nerve and caused the irritation. Hahn says Jones is expected to make a full recovery by the start of spring training.

Jones had a 2.31 ERA with 15 strikeouts and six walks in 11 appearances this year. He is 20 -10 with a 3.12 over six seasons with the White Sox.

